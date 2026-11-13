A nationwide ground stop is impacting flights across the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay 28 has information on the outage's impacts in the Tampa Bay area.

Here is what we know:



Planes cannot depart from any airport in the Tampa Bay area.

Planes in the air can land if they are already airborne.

U.S. Officials say the ground stop is not due to any threat to any airport and is a telecommunications issue.

Here are the latest updates:

6:10 p.m. update:

PER TPA: TPA is closing down shuttle lobbies to airside terminals. Their Airside Terminals are reaching capacity.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams is at Tampa International Airport and spoke with travelers affected by the outage:

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