The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2027 event.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.

Lineup:

March 4



3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Styx

March 5



3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. Josiah Queen

March 6



3:30 p.m. Shaboozey

7:30 p.m. Max McNown

March 7



6:30 p.m. Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore

March 8



3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker

7:30 p.m. Maverick City

March 9



3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin

7:30 p.m. Travis Tritt

March 10



3:30 p.m. Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees

7:30 p.m. 38 Special

March 11



3:30 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad

7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson

Mar. 12



3:30 p.m. Lorrie Morgan

7:30 p.m. Becky G

March 13



7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson

March 14



7:30 p.m. Train

The 91st annual event will take place from March 4 to 14, 2027. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.

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