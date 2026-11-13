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Hillsborough County
Florida Strawberry Festival 2027 lineup released
By Leilyn Torres,4 days ago
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the lineup of artists performing on the Wish Farms Soundstage at the 2027 event.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an 11-day community event celebrating the strawberry harvest in Hillsborough County.
Lineup:
March 4
- 3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
- 7:30 p.m. Styx
March 5
- 3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells
- 7:30 p.m. Josiah Queen
March 6
- 3:30 p.m. Shaboozey
- 7:30 p.m. Max McNown
March 7
- 6:30 p.m. Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore
March 8
- 3:30 p.m. Tanya Tucker
- 7:30 p.m. Maverick City
March 9
- 3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin
- 7:30 p.m. Travis Tritt
March 10
- 3:30 p.m. Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees
- 7:30 p.m. 38 Special
March 11
- 3:30 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad
- 7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson
Mar. 12
- 3:30 p.m. Lorrie Morgan
- 7:30 p.m. Becky G
March 13
- 7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson
March 14
- 7:30 p.m. Train
The 91st annual event will take place from March 4 to 14, 2027. Tickets for gate admission and headline entertainment shows will go on sale Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.
Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28
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