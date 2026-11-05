Tampa police officers shot and killed a pit bull Thursday morning after authorities said the dog killed another dog and seriously injured its owner.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a dog attack near North 42nd Street and East Idlewild Avenue.

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Tampa police shoot, kill pit bull after deadly dog attack

When officers arrived, police said they found an adult pit bull that had fatally injured a smaller dog and was actively attacking the smaller dog's owner, a man in his 60s.

Police said officers fired their weapons to stop the attack and prevent the man from suffering further injuries. The pit bull died.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police did not immediately provide additional information about his condition.

Hillsborough County Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of both dogs.

Investigators are now working to identify and locate the owner of the pit bull.

Anyone with information about the dog's owner or the attack is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department and reference report 26-649554.