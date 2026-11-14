Tamarac’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re hands-on with patients or more into clinical tech and pharmacy work.

Employer: HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital Location: Tamarac, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Respond to 911 calls, give advanced life support, and work closely with firefighters, police, and ER staff. Great fit if you’re a certified Paramedic with at least 6 months’ experience and want strong benefits, retirement match, and education support in a busy acute care hospital.

Employer: West Broward Eye Care Associates

Location: Tamarac, FL 33321 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Help patients get ready for eye exams, run tests (visual acuity, imaging, OCT, visual fields), and teach contact lens use. Comes with PTO, holidays, 401(k) + match, health/vision/dental, and is ideal if you have 1 year of customer service, medical terminology, and computer skills.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Tamarac, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $60.90 – $82.30 per hour

Lead pharmacy care in a community setting: verify prescriptions, counsel patients, give vaccines, and support a small team. Offers competitive pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and growth into leadership; requires a PharmD/BS in Pharmacy and FL pharmacist license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.