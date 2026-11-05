🏥 Tamarac FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Tamarac’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid local roles if you like helping people and want steady, in‑person work.

Employer: Destination Hope Treatment Center

Destination Hope Treatment Center Location: Tamarac, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, EAP, paid time off, flexible schedule

This role supports adults with developmental disabilities, autism, or behavioral health needs during overnight hours. Good fit if you’re calm in a crisis, patient, and want to build skills in behavior management and mental health care.

Employer: Wiser Smiles

Location: Tamarac, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

This is a front-desk role in a growing dental office, perfect if you’re high-energy, organized, and comfortable on the phone. You’ll manage a busy schedule and help patients in both Spanish and English.

Employer: Amada Senior Care Fort Lauderdale FL

Location: Tamarac, FL (in person, in-home care)

(in person, in-home care) Type: Part-time / flexible (various shifts)

Part-time / flexible (various shifts) Pay: $16.50 – $18.00/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Benefits: Flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid time off, paid training

You’ll help seniors at home with daily tasks, companionship, and light housekeeping. Good for CNAs/HHAs or experienced caregivers who want flexible hours and like one-on-one care.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.