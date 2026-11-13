Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban and Tallahassee Mayor-elect Jeremy Matlow have announced a proposed framework for a new 20-year fire services agreement between the City of Tallahassee and Leon County, potentially resolving a longstanding dispute over the funding and operation of fire protection services.

However, while the proposal addresses several contentious issues, it does not quantify the financial impact of new provisions, including a proposed 42-hour firefighter workweek, or specify how those changes would affect fire assessment rates paid by city and county property owners.

The proposal, outlined in a joint letter and a 20-point Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) framework, would maintain the Tallahassee Fire Department as the provider of fire services throughout the city and unincorporated Leon County.

The agreement would also address fire assessment fees, financial oversight, firefighter working conditions, and the construction of a new fire station on Tallahassee’s Southside.

Caban and Matlow described the proposal as a “Generational Public Safety deal” intended to restore cooperation between the two governments and provide long-term stability.

The proposed agreement would require approval by both the Tallahassee City Commission and Leon County Board of County Commissioners following staff and legal review.

Financial Oversight and Fire Fees

Under the proposal, the city would provide the county with a detailed annual fire services budget covering operating and capital expenses.

A reserve fund equal to 20% to 30% of the annual fire budget would be maintained to address unexpected costs and revenue shortfalls. Use of the reserve would require approval from both the city manager and county administrator.

The agreement would also require annual independent audit attestations of the Fire Service Fund, with the county retaining the ability to request additional independent audits.

Fire assessment rate studies would be conducted every three years rather than every five years, with any resulting rate changes requiring approval from both governing bodies.

The proposal also calls for a revised fire assessment structure, preferably based on square footage, and a method for charging vacant land that currently receives fire protection without contributing to the Fire Services Fund.

Additionally, the city would seek to move collection of fire assessments from utility bills to property assessments or another uniform collection method.

Fire Stations and Employee Benefits

One significant provision calls for Leon County to purchase Fire Stations 10 through 15, located in unincorporated areas, from the city at prices established under the existing interlocal agreement.

The county would then lease those facilities back to the city for $1 annually.

The proposal also includes construction of Fire Station 17 on the Southside, with a target cost ceiling of $20 million. The joint letter identifies Lake Bradford Road as the proposed location.

Another provision addresses the city’s desire to move firefighters to a 42-hour workweek.

Under the framework, the county would agree to pay its share of associated costs, including a potential rate increase if financial information demonstrates the need. That would be the only county rate increase during the existing agreement term until completion of a mutually approved rate study.

However, the framework does not provide cost estimates for the proposed workweek change or identify the resulting assessment increases that could be required to fund the change.

Long-Term Stability

The proposed 20-year agreement would require at least three years’ notice before termination or nonrenewal. Without notice, the agreement would automatically renew for another 20 years.

Both governments would withdraw existing termination or expiration notices during negotiations, and the county would drop claims against the city arising from contracts predating the new agreement.

The framework also calls for agreed-upon performance standards covering response times, staffing, equipment and insurance ratings in unincorporated areas, with annual reporting to the county.

If the agreement ultimately ended, a previously negotiated automatic aid agreement would take effect to maintain emergency response coordination.

The agreement is not final. The financial commitments, assessment changes and other provisions remain subject to negotiations, legal review and votes by both governing bodies.

Photo credit: Tristan Wood, WFSU