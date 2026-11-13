By The News Service of Florida

Duke Energy Florida filed plans with the Florida Public Service Commission to build four new solar energy sites in Orange and Sumter counties by mid-2028, which it claims will save customers $1 billion over the next three decades.

Duke currently operates 25 solar energy sites that contribute 1,850 megawatts to its power grid, with each site providing enough energy to power about 15,000 homes.

The four proposed sites are: Nova Renewable Energy Center in Orange County; Bull Creek Renewable Energy Center in Orange County; Hogeye Renewable Energy Center in Sumter County; and Wewahootee Renewable Energy Center in Orange County.

Combined, the new sites are expected to add 300 megawatts to the electric grid and should be online by June 2028.