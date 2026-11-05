Leon County Voters Approve Two School Tax Referendums



Leon County voters approved two school funding referendums Tuesday, November 3, extending an existing half-cent sales tax and authorizing a new property tax levy to support teacher compensation, school safety and educational programs.

According to unofficial results from the Leon County Supervisor of Elections, both measures received more than 66% support, with all 134 precincts reporting.

Election Night Reporting

The first referendum, which extends the existing half-cent sales surtax for another 15 years, passed with 79,834 votes (67.79%) in favor and 37,941 votes (32.21%) opposed.

The sales tax extension will continue funding improvements to school facilities, technology, transportation and safety infrastructure. The ballot language specifies that revenues will be used for expanding, constructing and improving school facilities, upgrading transportation and technology, and strengthening security.

The tax will also continue to benefit eligible charter schools, with revenues distributed according to their proportionate share of total school district enrollment.

The second referendum, establishing a one-mill property tax levy, passed with 77,542 votes (66.24%) supporting the measure and 39,525 votes (33.76%) opposing it.

Unlike the sales tax extension, the property tax measure represents an additional tax on property owners. The levy will begin July 1, 2027, and continue through June 30, 2031.

Under the ballot language, the additional revenue will support increased compensation for teachers and school employees, enhanced school security operations and educational programs, including arts education and athletics.

A one-mill property tax equals $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. For a homeowner with a taxable property value of $200,000, the levy would amount to approximately $200 annually. The total revenues raised in the first year is estimated to be $30 million.

The measure also requires revenues to be shared with eligible charter schools under Florida law.

Both referendums include provisions for oversight by citizen advisory committees responsible for reviewing expenditures.