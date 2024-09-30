Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Reports

    Two Fatal Shootings Over Weekend

    By Staff,

    2 days ago

    Tallahassee experienced two fatal shootings this past weekend.

    The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Parkway Center shopping plaza located at 1147 Apalachee Parkway.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cly7Z_0vok4jnE00

    At approximately 2:15 am on Sunday, a call was received reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided to the victim, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

    TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit are investigating the incident.

    West Tennessee Shooting

    The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday at Florida Hemp Distribution, located at 220 West Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male deceased inside the business. At this time, all involved parties have been identified and the investigation remains open and active.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0nCv_0vok4jnE00
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    IHWP-truth!
    2d ago
    Dang!!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Mother arrested after shooting 13-year-old daughter moments after she pulled trash can into driveway of home
    face2faceafrica.com2 days ago
    Georgia man gets $1.4 million speeding ticket for going 35 mph over the limit, and it wasn't a mistake
    MarketRealist3 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Florida Zaxby’s Shut Down After Failing State Inspection– You Won’t Believe What They Found
    Akeena2 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Downtown Tremont ravaged by overnight blaze
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 minutes ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Tallahassee Woman Arrested for Defrauding Medicaid Program
    Uncovering Florida10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    This Weekend’s Family Friendly Festivals and 21+ Beer Parties
    Maria Shimizu Christensen19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Coppell Tragedy: Fatal Crash Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy