Two Fatal Shootings Over Weekend

Tallahassee experienced two fatal shootings this past weekend.

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Parkway Center shopping plaza located at 1147 Apalachee Parkway.

At approximately 2:15 am on Sunday, a call was received reference a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Medical attention was provided to the victim, but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit and Forensics Unit are investigating the incident.

West Tennessee Shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Friday at Florida Hemp Distribution, located at 220 West Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male deceased inside the business. At this time, all involved parties have been identified and the investigation remains open and active.