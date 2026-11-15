Looking for a loyal buddy in Tallahassee? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services for someone to bring them home.

All of these pups have an adoption fee of just $30 and are listed through Adoptapet.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Trudy is a beautiful white young pittie girl looking for a fresh start with a new family in Tallahassee. If you’re ready to add a sweet companion to your life, she may be the one.

👉 Meet TRUDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Fresh is a brindle baby AmStaff mix who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet FRESH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Lafayette is a brown-and-white AmStaff puppy who’s ready to learn, play, and bond with his new people.

👉 Meet LAFAYETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Santa Rosa is a brindle-and-white baby girl who’s hoping for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet SANTA ROSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Glades is a chocolate-and-white AmStaff puppy looking for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet GLADES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Hernando is another sweet brown-and-white AmStaff baby waiting for someone to take him home and show him the world.

👉 Meet HERNANDO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.