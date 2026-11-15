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🐶 Playful Tallahassee Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a loyal buddy in Tallahassee? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services for someone to bring them home.
All of these pups have an adoption fee of just $30 and are listed through Adoptapet.
TRUDY
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Trudy is a beautiful white young pittie girl looking for a fresh start with a new family in Tallahassee. If you’re ready to add a sweet companion to your life, she may be the one.
👉 Meet TRUDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRESH
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Fresh is a brindle baby AmStaff mix who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet FRESH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LAFAYETTE
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Lafayette is a brown-and-white AmStaff puppy who’s ready to learn, play, and bond with his new people.
👉 Meet LAFAYETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SANTA ROSA
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Santa Rosa is a brindle-and-white baby girl who’s hoping for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet SANTA ROSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GLADES
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Glades is a chocolate-and-white AmStaff puppy looking for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet GLADES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HERNANDO
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Hernando is another sweet brown-and-white AmStaff baby waiting for someone to take him home and show him the world.
👉 Meet HERNANDO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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