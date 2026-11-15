Tallahassee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to lab work and specialty fittings. Here are several solid roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Hanger, Inc. Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with patients to fit and adjust orthotic devices and help them move with more comfort and freedom. This role is ideal if you’re ABC-certified, detail-oriented, and want strong benefits like PTO, holidays, 401(k), and flexible schedules with a national leader in orthotics and prosthetics.

Employer: Westminster Oaks

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time and Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a respected retirement community providing daily care and support to older adults in assisted living. Great if you’re a Florida-certified CNA (Med Tech and CPR preferred) looking for steady shifts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Local contract (about 36 hrs/week)

Salary: Up to $46/hr

Perfect for an experienced lab professional who wants strong hourly pay and contract flexibility. You’ll work in a partner hospital lab, with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) contribution, quarterly bonus potential, and referral bonuses, plus access to future roles across the HCA network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.