Tallahassee has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from retail floors to car washes and pizza shops. Good options here if you like staying busy and talking with people all day.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store when the General Manager is away, coach the team, and make sure pets and pet parents get great care. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail with some leadership and want a growth path in a pet-focused company.

Employer: CAMPUS USA Credit Union

Location: Tallahassee, FL (travels within Tallahassee region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,400 – $45,200/year

Help members with deposits, withdrawals, and new accounts while promoting credit union products. Great for someone with strong customer service skills, attention to detail, and an interest in banking, plus a solid benefits package (health, PTO, pension, 401(k) match, more).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time (store-based)

Full-time (store-based) Salary: $15/hour + tips, weekly pay, benefits

Be the friendly voice on the phone and help make pizzas in a fast-paced shop. Good for high-energy folks who want steady hours, quick pay, and food service experience.

Employer: HomeGoods (TJX Companies)

Location: 1400 Village Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $16.50/hour

Supervise receiving and merchandising, coach associates, and keep the store looking great. Ideal if you have 1 year retail + 6 months leadership and want store discounts and a strong benefits package with a Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Active, outdoor role helping guests through the wash, keeping vacuums and the lot clean, and supporting memberships. No experience needed, just energy, reliability, and comfort working on your feet in all weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no to an offer, but you can’t say yes if you never throw your hat in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.