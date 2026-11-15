Tallahassee’s tech scene is growing fast, with remote consulting roles and local R&D jobs that pay well and use cutting-edge tools.

Here are several strong Information Technology openings you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Tallahassee, FL (Advisory consulting role, travel required)

(Advisory consulting role, travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: CA example range listed $169,005 – $370,530; other cities via KPMG pay transparency link

Lead cloud and platform security for big-name clients across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Great fit if you have 8+ years in cloud security, enjoy client-facing work, and want top-tier training and benefits at a major firm.

Employer: Integer Technologies

Location: Tallahassee, FL (on-site with FSU’s CAPS partnership)

(on-site with FSU’s CAPS partnership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; company notes base pay above local & national averages, plus bonuses

Senior role leading cyber-physical security R&D for Navy power and energy systems, working closely with FSU’s Center for Advanced Power Systems. Strong match if you’re a U.S. citizen who can get a DoD Secret clearance and want hands-on lab work, AI/ML anomaly detection, and excellent fully covered family health insurance.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Tallahassee, FL (consulting with ~50% travel)

(consulting with ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 estimated range

Lead Integrated Manufacturing Operations Management (iMOM) solutions for refining and chemicals clients. Ideal if you have 10+ years with MES/SCADA/LIMS/PLM in energy/chemicals and want to work on large-scale digital factory and supply chain projects.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (includes Tallahassee, FL)

Type: Full-time

Salary (all other US offices): $144,000 – $329,100

High-impact Senior Manager role building generative AI, RAG, and knowledge graph solutions for tech-sector clients. Best for someone with 12+ years in data/AI, hands-on with Neo4j, Stardog, RDF/OWL, and multi-cloud AI, who wants to lead teams and still stay close to the code.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.