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💻 Tallahassee IT Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Opportunities
Tallahassee’s tech scene is growing fast, with remote consulting roles and local R&D jobs that pay well and use cutting-edge tools.
Here are several strong Information Technology openings you can scan and apply to quickly.
Director, Cloud and Platform Security
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (Advisory consulting role, travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: CA example range listed $169,005 – $370,530; other cities via KPMG pay transparency link
Lead cloud and platform security for big-name clients across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Great fit if you have 8+ years in cloud security, enjoy client-facing work, and want top-tier training and benefits at a major firm.
Lead Cyber Engineer
- Employer: Integer Technologies
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (on-site with FSU’s CAPS partnership)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; company notes base pay above local & national averages, plus bonuses
Senior role leading cyber-physical security R&D for Navy power and energy systems, working closely with FSU’s Center for Advanced Power Systems. Strong match if you’re a U.S. citizen who can get a DoD Secret clearance and want hands-on lab work, AI/ML anomaly detection, and excellent fully covered family health insurance.
Integrated Manufacturing Ops Architect Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (consulting with ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 estimated range
Lead Integrated Manufacturing Operations Management (iMOM) solutions for refining and chemicals clients. Ideal if you have 10+ years with MES/SCADA/LIMS/PLM in energy/chemicals and want to work on large-scale digital factory and supply chain projects.
AID&E – Hands-on Solution and Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager – TMT Sector – Open Location
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open location (includes Tallahassee, FL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (all other US offices): $144,000 – $329,100
High-impact Senior Manager role building generative AI, RAG, and knowledge graph solutions for tech-sector clients. Best for someone with 12+ years in data/AI, hands-on with Neo4j, Stardog, RDF/OWL, and multi-cloud AI, who wants to lead teams and still stay close to the code.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has related roles that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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