Tallahassee has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has their own story and needs — take a look and see who might be a match for you or a friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Orange or red and white

Orange or red and white Shelter: Smitten With Kittens

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Clover is a tiny orange-and-white baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Young kittens like Clover usually do best with plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and a family ready for all the fun (and naps!) that come with a baby cat.

👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Athena is a young Siamese beauty with a mostly white coat and those classic, striking looks the breed is known for. With a very low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option for someone ready to welcome a young adult cat into their home.

👉 Meet ATHENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tan or fawn

Tan or fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Miku is a baby Siamese who loves attention and being close to her person. She isn’t a long-hold lap cat, but she is obsessed with being petted and told she’s pretty. She’s very playful and loves to roll around and wrestle with her brother, Wasabi Bean.

Needs to be adopted together with her brother, Wasabi Bean

Best for a home that enjoys an active, playful pair of kittens

👉 Meet Miku Speck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Tan or fawn

Tan or fawn Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Wasabi Bean is a fun, loving, and playful little boy. He enjoys running around and playing with his sister or any friendly cat. He loves to be picked up, kissed, and snuggled, making him a great fit for someone who wants a cuddly kitten.

Must be adopted with his sister, Miku Speck

Ideal for a home that wants a high-energy, active pair of kittens

👉 Meet Wasabi Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or applying to adopt. The right home could be yours — or that of a friend or neighbor.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.