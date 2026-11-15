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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Tallahassee
Tallahassee has some very special cats looking for loving homes. Each one has their own story and needs — take a look and see who might be a match for you or a friend.
Clover
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Orange or red and white
- Shelter: Smitten With Kittens
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
Clover is a tiny orange-and-white baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Young kittens like Clover usually do best with plenty of playtime, gentle handling, and a family ready for all the fun (and naps!) that come with a baby cat.
👉 Meet Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ATHENA
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
Athena is a young Siamese beauty with a mostly white coat and those classic, striking looks the breed is known for. With a very low adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option for someone ready to welcome a young adult cat into their home.
👉 Meet ATHENA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miku Speck - EF
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan or fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc.
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
Miku is a baby Siamese who loves attention and being close to her person. She isn’t a long-hold lap cat, but she is obsessed with being petted and told she’s pretty. She’s very playful and loves to roll around and wrestle with her brother, Wasabi Bean.
- Needs to be adopted together with her brother, Wasabi Bean
- Best for a home that enjoys an active, playful pair of kittens
👉 Meet Miku Speck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wasabi Bean - EF
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan or fawn
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc.
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
Wasabi Bean is a fun, loving, and playful little boy. He enjoys running around and playing with his sister or any friendly cat. He loves to be picked up, kissed, and snuggled, making him a great fit for someone who wants a cuddly kitten.
- Must be adopted with his sister, Miku Speck
- Ideal for a home that wants a high-energy, active pair of kittens
👉 Meet Wasabi Bean and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these links, or applying to adopt. The right home could be yours — or that of a friend or neighbor.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.