Tallahassee neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from mobility gear to golf clubs and spa supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Nearly new red wheelchair, toileting chair, and walker with wheels

Condition: Nearly new (as stated by poster)

Location: Forest Heights/Holly Hills, Tallahassee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering a set of mobility and support equipment. You can take one or all of the items, depending on what you need. Great for someone recovering from surgery or needing extra support at home. Contact the poster through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: Ladies golf clubs, jack, pegboard

Location: 3112 Sharer Rd, Lakeshore, Tallahassee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

These free items are out as a curb alert, so you can likely just stop by and pick them up. The ladies golf clubs are perfect for a beginner or casual player. The jack and pegboard could be handy for garage or workshop projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Homedics paraffin wax refill with plastic bags for hands and feet

Details: 100% pure paraffin wax

Location: Lafayette Park, Tallahassee, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This freebie is meant for the person who already picked up the poster’s paraffin wax tub. If that was you, they’ve found the extra wax refill and plastic bags and would like you to come get them. Reach out through Nextdoor to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Tallahassee tend to go fast, so if something here is useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.