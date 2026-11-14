Tallahassee’s hotels and restaurants are busy, and several spots are hiring right now. Good mix of front desk, bar, and restaurant roles with solid benefits.

Employer: LBA Hospitality / Home2 Suites by Hilton

LBA Hospitality / Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk role where you welcome guests, handle check‑ins, reservations, and payments, and sometimes act as Manager on Duty. Quarterly bonus, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, DailyPay option, hotel discounts, and cross‑training with other departments.

Employer: TPG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time (part-time options noted)

Pay: Not listed

Set up and reset the hospitality/dining area, greet guests, and help serve food and drinks. Role is active and on your feet, with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, PTO, and big hotel discounts for full‑time staff.

Employer: Little Paris Tallahassee

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

Mix and serve cocktails, wine, and beer while keeping the bar clean and stocked and using POS systems for orders. Great if you enjoy a busy bar and guest interaction, with employee discounts and paid training.

Employer: MCR Hotels / DoubleTree by Hilton Tallahassee

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve food and drinks, run orders from the kitchen, handle payments, and help keep the restaurant spotless. Offers weekly pay, hotel discounts, PTO, retirement options, health/dental/vision after 30 days, and room to grow.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.