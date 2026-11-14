Tallahassee has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from student brand work to high‑level pharma and steady office sales support. Good options whether you’re early in your career or already seasoned.

Employer: Enthuse Marketing Group / Inspira Marketing Group

Enthuse Marketing Group / Inspira Marketing Group Location: Tallahassee, FL (FSU students only)

Type: Contract, part-time (Jan–May 2027, nights & weekends)

Pay: $500–$600 per month + performance incentives, merch, and networking If you’re 21+ and enrolled at FSU, this is a campus‑town brand role for SpikedAde, a new vodka-based drink. You’ll host bar/restaurant events, create social content, and be the local face of the brand—great hands-on experience in event marketing and promotions.

Employer: Bayer

Location: Residence-based in Tallahassee or Panama City, FL (covers Red Hills Florida Coastal territory)

(covers Red Hills Florida Coastal territory) Type: Full-time

Pay: $124,320–$186,480 per year + bonus/commission eligible and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, sick leave) Senior-level pharmaceutical sales role calling on primary care and related providers across North Florida. You’ll drive usage of Bayer’s cardio/menopause products, manage a large territory with up to 50% travel, and work closely with a cross-functional team. Strong fit if you have a proven sales record and ideally pharma/medical experience.

Employer: Residential Elevators Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48,000–$50,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, professional development Office-based sales support/lead gen role where you research building permits, qualify inbound leads, keep the CRM clean, and help sales reps with quotes and change orders. Good for someone organized, detail-focused, and interested in growing into a full sales role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.