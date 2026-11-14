Tallahassee’s tech scene is busy right now — from global consultancies to local shops, there’s solid demand for experienced IT pros.

Below are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Tallahassee, FL (listed as open/anywhere in US)

(listed as open/anywhere in US) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 base (US range)

Lead ServiceNow IT Operations Management and CMDB projects for big-name clients, manage teams of 5–10+, and help design AI-enabled ITOM solutions. Ideal if you have solid ServiceNow certs, Big 4–style consulting experience, and want a high-impact, client-facing role with national pay.

Employer: SANROSE Information Services Inc

Location: Onsite in Tallahassee, FL (relocation required)

(relocation required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior hands-on DBA role owning enterprise Microsoft SQL Server and Azure SQL across dev, test, and production. Great fit if you have 10+ years with SQL Server, strong T‑SQL and performance tuning skills, and want to be the go-to expert for backups, HA/DR, ETL/ELT, and data integrations.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 (full-time range)

(full-time range) Own the roadmap for exam security platforms across identity, behavior, and fraud detection in a high-stakes testing environment. Best for product leaders with 7+ years in product management , security or risk experience, and comfort working with AI/ML-based detection and strict regulatory standards.

, security or risk experience, and comfort working with AI/ML-based detection and strict regulatory standards. Application window: Through October 1 (may be extended based on business needs).

Employer: Korn Ferry (for a healthcare client)

(for a healthcare client) Location: 100% remote, Eastern Time (open to Tallahassee-based candidates)

(open to Tallahassee-based candidates) Type: Contract

Compensation: $60 – $65/hour

Lead the enterprise business continuity and disaster recovery program, from impact analyses and DR testing to executive reporting and audit support. Great if you have 7+ years in BC/DR or resilience, know frameworks like ISO 22301 and NIST, and are comfortable driving cross-functional programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full descriptions often show flexibility in background and location.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.