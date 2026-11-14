Tallahassee’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new openings across hospitals, clinics, and home health. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This perioperative leadership role supports patients through pre-op, intra-op, and post-op while coordinating OR workflow. Great fit for an experienced OR RN who enjoys mentoring staff and keeping the OR safe and efficient.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.)

(Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–3 p.m.) Salary: Not listed

Day-shift imaging role with a large acute-care hospital and a big benefits package (medical, 401(k) match, tuition help, and more). Ideal if you’re ARRT-registered and want steady weekday hours in a busy hospital setting.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Vascular Surgery (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, days; no nights, weekends, call, or holidays )

(Mon–Fri, days; ) Salary: Not listed

Outpatient vascular ultrasound role with regular weekday hours and no call. You’ll perform vascular studies, manage patient flow, and help keep the lab running smoothly.

Employer: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH)

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: New, more competitive pay range (exact rate not listed)

Peds RN role at the region’s major nonprofit hospital, now with updated pay to match the market. Good option if you want to grow in a large system with Level II trauma, NICU, PICU, and strong specialty programs.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed group)

(hospital-employed group) Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with incentives (exact amount not listed)

Join an established group (4 physicians, 3 APPs) with a Mon–Fri schedule and 1:6 call, covering one hospital and working with an academic partner. CompHealth supports salary negotiation, licensing, and interview logistics.

(Note: Another CompHealth cardiology posting in Tallahassee appears to be the same role, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: Interim HealthCare of Northwest Florida

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Provide one-on-one nursing care to pediatric clients in their homes, with a flexible schedule, weekly pay, and education courses. Great if you want meaningful, family-centered work outside the hospital.

Employer: Skin Science Aesthetics

Location: Tallahassee, FL (Market Street)

Tallahassee, FL (Market Street) Type: Not stated (likely full-time)

Not stated (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Certified MA role in a medical spa, helping with both front desk and clinical support for aesthetic procedures. Good match if you’re a CMA who enjoys skincare, lasers, and a patient-facing, customer-service vibe.

Employer: Capital Veterinary Specialists

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Part-time (or Full-time option) – No weekends , Tue–Fri (6–11 a.m. or 3–8 p.m.)

– , Tue–Fri (6–11 a.m. or 3–8 p.m.) Salary: $15/hour

Hands-on role in a specialty vet hospital focused on cleaning, stocking, and animal care support. Requires at least 1 year of veterinary assistant/kennel experience in a hospital setting.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Local contract (36 hrs/week, every other weekend/holidays as needed)

(36 hrs/week, every other weekend/holidays as needed) Salary: Up to $49/hour

Short-term ICU contract with weekly direct deposit, 401(k) contribution, and bonus potential. Good for experienced acute-care RNs who want higher hourly pay and flexibility without full travel.

Employer: North Florida Women’s Care

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based triage role in women’s health, guiding patients to the right level of care and documenting in the EMR. Comes with a solid benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings you can spot from their career pages.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.