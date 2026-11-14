Tallahassee retail is busy right now—big brands are hiring and many roles offer training, benefits, and room to grow.

Here are several customer service and retail jobs worth a look:

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4427

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3221 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303

Type: Full-time (Opening/Morning shifts)

(Opening/Morning shifts) Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

+ performance incentives and possible premiums Why it’s worth a look: Tech-focused sales role helping customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: David’s Bridal

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, Sunday–Saturday)

(about 40 hours/week, Sunday–Saturday) Pay: Competitive base pay (range set by state; exact amount not listed)

Competitive base pay (range set by state; exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole store, coach a sales team, and own results in a busy bridal shop. Offers comprehensive benefits, bonus potential, early pay (Dayforce Wallet), 401(k), paid vacation/holidays including your birthday, discounts, and pet benefits.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range mentioned (exact numbers not listed)

Base pay range mentioned (exact numbers not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership role where you run the site when management isn’t there—guiding the crew, helping customers, and keeping operations smooth. Good fit if you like fast, physical, outdoor work and want to build leadership skills.

Employer: Staples

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time or full-time (depends on store needs)

Part-time or full-time (depends on store needs) Pay: Compensation based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Compensation based on experience (exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role helping with Amazon returns, UPS shipping, and other carriers. Offers weekly pay, PTO, associate discounts, 401(k) with match, and health/vision/dental for eligible staff.

Employer: Staples

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience; bonus eligible

Compensation based on experience; Why it’s worth a look: You’re the go-to print expert, running the print center, coaching others, and managing workflow. Includes weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, and strong employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and offer training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.