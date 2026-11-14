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Tallahassee
🛒 Tallahassee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Tallahassee retail is busy right now—big brands are hiring and many roles offer training, benefits, and room to grow.
Here are several customer service and retail jobs worth a look:
Entertainment Team Associate – Walmart
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4427
- Location: 3221 N Monroe St, Tallahassee, FL 32303
- Type: Full-time (Opening/Morning shifts)
- Pay: $15–$28/hour + performance incentives and possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
- Why it’s worth a look: Tech-focused sales role helping customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.
Store Manager – David’s Bridal
- Employer: David’s Bridal
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week, Sunday–Saturday)
- Pay: Competitive base pay (range set by state; exact amount not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole store, coach a sales team, and own results in a busy bridal shop. Offers comprehensive benefits, bonus potential, early pay (Dayforce Wallet), 401(k), paid vacation/holidays including your birthday, discounts, and pet benefits.
Shift Lead – Whistle Express Car Wash
- Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Base pay range mentioned (exact numbers not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership role where you run the site when management isn’t there—guiding the crew, helping customers, and keeping operations smooth. Good fit if you like fast, physical, outdoor work and want to build leadership skills.
Customer Returns and Shipping Associate – Staples
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Part-time or full-time (depends on store needs)
- Pay: Compensation based on experience (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role helping with Amazon returns, UPS shipping, and other carriers. Offers weekly pay, PTO, associate discounts, 401(k) with match, and health/vision/dental for eligible staff.
Retail Sales Print Production Lead – Staples
- Employer: Staples
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Compensation based on experience; bonus eligible
- Why it’s worth a look: You’re the go-to print expert, running the print center, coaching others, and managing workflow. Includes weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, full medical/dental/vision, and strong employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and offer training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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