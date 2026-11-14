Tallahassee has a steady stream of office and medical admin jobs right now, from part-time file work to state roles with solid hourly pay.

Here are a few good options hiring locally:

Employer: Capital Veterinary Specialists

Capital Veterinary Specialists Location: Tallahassee, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week, flexible mornings or afternoons)

(about 15–20 hours/week, flexible mornings or afternoons) Pay: $15.00/hour

Help organize and maintain paper files for a busy vet clinic—perfect if you like quiet, focused work. Light admin tasks like faxing, emailing, and prepping paperwork; office or medical front-desk experience is a plus.

Employer: Tallahassee Neurological Clinic

Location: Tallahassee, FL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Front-desk role greeting patients, managing check-in/check-out, phones, and scheduling in a fast-paced medical office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable with EMR systems and patient privacy rules.

Employer: State of Florida – Department of Health, Division of Disability Determinations

Location: Tallahassee, FL (Leon County)

Type: OPS / Temporary

Pay: $20.25/hour

Posting Closing Date: 11/20/2026

State role handling electronic records for Social Security disability claims—mostly computer-based work with phones, data review, and problem-solving under deadlines. Comes with access to state OPS benefits and is a strong option if you like detailed, policy-driven office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.