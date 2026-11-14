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📋 Tallahassee admin jobs with flexible hours & solid pay (Multiple roles)
Tallahassee has a steady stream of office and medical admin jobs right now, from part-time file work to state roles with solid hourly pay.
Here are a few good options hiring locally:
File Clerk
- Employer: Capital Veterinary Specialists
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (in person)
- Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week, flexible mornings or afternoons)
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Help organize and maintain paper files for a busy vet clinic—perfect if you like quiet, focused work. Light admin tasks like faxing, emailing, and prepping paperwork; office or medical front-desk experience is a plus.
Medical Receptionist
- Employer: Tallahassee Neurological Clinic
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Front-desk role greeting patients, managing check-in/check-out, phones, and scheduling in a fast-paced medical office. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and comfortable with EMR systems and patient privacy rules.
OPS Records Analyst – 64858478
- Employer: State of Florida – Department of Health, Division of Disability Determinations
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (Leon County)
- Type: OPS / Temporary
- Pay: $20.25/hour
- Posting Closing Date: 11/20/2026
State role handling electronic records for Social Security disability claims—mostly computer-based work with phones, data review, and problem-solving under deadlines. Comes with access to state OPS benefits and is a strong option if you like detailed, policy-driven office work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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