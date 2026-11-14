Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Tallahassee, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services and come with a very affordable $30 adoption fee.

Breed: American Bulldog mix

American Bulldog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Suzie is a young American Bulldog mix pup with a sweet white-and-brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet SUZIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Autumn is a young chocolate Lab, a breed known for energy and eagerness to learn. She may be a great match for an active home that enjoys walks, games, and training.

👉 Meet AUTUMN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Spade is a young German Shepherd mix with striking tricolor markings. German Shepherds are often active and smart, so he may do best with someone ready for exercise and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet SPADE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tallahassee, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.