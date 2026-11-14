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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tallahassee
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Tallahassee, FL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services and come with a very affordable $30 adoption fee.
SUZIE
- Breed: American Bulldog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Suzie is a young American Bulldog mix pup with a sweet white-and-brown coat. As a baby, she’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet SUZIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AUTUMN
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Autumn is a young chocolate Lab, a breed known for energy and eagerness to learn. She may be a great match for an active home that enjoys walks, games, and training.
👉 Meet AUTUMN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPADE
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Spade is a young German Shepherd mix with striking tricolor markings. German Shepherds are often active and smart, so he may do best with someone ready for exercise and mental enrichment.
👉 Meet SPADE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tallahassee, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.