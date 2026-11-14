Tallahassee has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

GARRUS is a young brown tabby kitten with a soft medium coat. With his low adoption fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready to start life with a playful youngster. Contact Tallahassee Animal Services to ask about his health, vaccines, and whether he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet GARRUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

MRS. MAPLE is a lovely adult brown tabby with a short, easy-care coat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, making it easier to know if they’re the right fit. Call Tallahassee Animal Services to learn more about her temperament, medical history, and how to visit.

👉 Meet MRS. MAPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream or Ivory

Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter/Rescue: Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL (rescue-based)

Delilah JA is a cream/ivory medium-haired kitten in the care of Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc. Her rescue adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting. Reach out through her listing to ask about her current health status, socialization, and how their adoption process works.

👉 Meet Delilah JA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their families soon.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.