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🐱 Sweet Tallahassee Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Tallahassee has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy, forever home. Here are a few adoptable kitties you can meet right now.
GARRUS
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
GARRUS is a young brown tabby kitten with a soft medium coat. With his low adoption fee, he’s a great choice for someone ready to start life with a playful youngster. Contact Tallahassee Animal Services to ask about his health, vaccines, and whether he’s a good match for your home.
👉 Meet GARRUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MRS. MAPLE
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
MRS. MAPLE is a lovely adult brown tabby with a short, easy-care coat. Adult cats often settle in quickly and already have their personalities formed, making it easier to know if they’re the right fit. Call Tallahassee Animal Services to learn more about her temperament, medical history, and how to visit.
👉 Meet MRS. MAPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Delilah JA
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter/Rescue: Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc.
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (rescue-based)
Delilah JA is a cream/ivory medium-haired kitten in the care of Its Meow or Never for Ferals Inc. Her rescue adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting. Reach out through her listing to ask about her current health status, socialization, and how their adoption process works.
👉 Meet Delilah JA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find their families soon.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.