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Tallahassee

Microsoft outage affecting Tallahassee email

3 days ago
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A global Microsoft 365 outage that began on Thursday, 2026-11-12 is affecting Outlook, Teams, and other services, and the City of Tallahassee is among the institutions impacted, including City email. All City services remain up and running. For questions about City services, call 850-891-4968 or report service issues through DigiTally.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tallahassee, FL - Government

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