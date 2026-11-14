💰 New Opportunity Zones bring tax‑favored investment to Leon County

Fourteen areas in Leon County have been named Qualified Opportunity Zones under the federal Opportunity Zone 2.0 program, opening the door to new private investment in local businesses and properties.

The designations were announced Nov. 5, 2026 and will take effect Jan. 1, 2027 for 10 years. Seven zones are newly added, including:

Census Tract 16.01 along North Monroe Street , including the former Tallahassee Mall site

along , including the former site Census Tract 26.03 overlapping the Woodville Rural Community in southern Leon County

Other zones run along Tennessee St, South Monroe St, Orange Ave, Crawfordville Rd, Woodville Hwy, and near Tallahassee International Airport, FSU, FAMU, downtown, and Innovation Park.

Opportunity Zones offer federal capital gains tax incentives to eligible investors who reinvest through Qualified Opportunity Funds. They do not change zoning or provide grants, but add a financing tool for projects like business expansion, commercial redevelopment, and neighborhood retail.

Explore the zones on OEV’s interactive map: https://arcg.is/0ySWeG2.

Property owners, developers, businesses, and investors can learn more or discuss projects via OEVforBusiness.org.