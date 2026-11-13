💰 New Opportunity Zones bring tax-favored investment to Leon County

Tallahassee-Leon County has secured 14 federal Opportunity Zone designations under the new Opportunity Zone 2.0 program. These zones, including 7 newly added areas, will take effect January 1, 2027 and last for 10 years.

The zones cover key corridors like North Monroe Street, Tennessee Street, South Monroe Street, Orange Avenue, Crawfordville Road, Woodville Highway, and areas near Tallahassee International Airport, FSU, FAMU, downtown, and Innovation Park.

Opportunity Zones are a federal program that can give capital gains tax incentives to eligible investors who put money into businesses or real estate in these designated areas.

Highlights:

Includes Census Tract 16.01 (former Tallahassee Mall area)

(former area) Includes Census Tract 26.03 in the Woodville Rural Community, supporting local priorities like more neighborhood retail and services

You can explore all 14 zones on OEV’s interactive map: https://arcg.is/0ySWeG2.

Property owners, developers, businesses, and investors can contact OEV at OEVforBusiness.org to learn how to use these incentives for projects in Tallahassee-Leon County.