Tallahassee’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from fast food to specialty grocery and even the movies. If you want flexible hours or a fresh full-time path, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Whataburger

Whataburger Location: 2511 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This behind-the-scenes role keeps the restaurant clean, stocked, and running smoothly. You get weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounted meals, and access to benefits if you average enough hours.

Employer: Whataburger

Whataburger Location: 2511 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Type: Part-time (evening shifts)

(evening shifts) Salary: Not listed

Great if you need evening hours and like working with people. You’ll help take orders, serve food, and keep things moving, with weekly pay, flexible shifts, and growth paths for those who want to move up.

Employer: Whataburger

Whataburger Location: 2511 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy customer service and making guests feel welcome. You’ll be the friendly face of the restaurant, with flexible schedules, weekly pay, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early birds, this one’s for you: 3 am – 11 am shifts with a $2/hour differential between 12 am – 5 am. You’ll cut and trim meat and seafood, help with inventory, and get 30% team member discount, PTO, 401(k) with match, and full benefits.

Employer: CMX Cinemas Fallschase LUX 14

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

They’re hiring box office, concessions, ushers, and bartenders. Perks include free movie passes, meal discounts, flexible hours, and 401(k) with match, plus a fun, guest-focused environment.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.