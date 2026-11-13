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Tallahassee
🍽️ Tallahassee Food & Hospitality – Multiple Flexible Roles Hiring Now
9 days ago
Tallahassee’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with options from fast food to specialty grocery and even the movies. If you want flexible hours or a fresh full-time path, these local spots are worth a look.
Restaurant Porter – Unit 574
- Employer: Whataburger
- Location: 2511 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This behind-the-scenes role keeps the restaurant clean, stocked, and running smoothly. You get weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounted meals, and access to benefits if you average enough hours.
Restaurant Team Member, Evening Shift – Unit 574
- Employer: Whataburger
- Location: 2511 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Type: Part-time (evening shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you need evening hours and like working with people. You’ll help take orders, serve food, and keep things moving, with weekly pay, flexible shifts, and growth paths for those who want to move up.
Restaurant Service Ambassador – Unit 574
- Employer: Whataburger
- Location: 2511 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you enjoy customer service and making guests feel welcome. You’ll be the friendly face of the restaurant, with flexible schedules, weekly pay, and scholarship opportunities.
Production Meat Cutter
- Employer: The Fresh Market
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Early birds, this one’s for you: 3 am – 11 am shifts with a $2/hour differential between 12 am – 5 am. You’ll cut and trim meat and seafood, help with inventory, and get 30% team member discount, PTO, 401(k) with match, and full benefits.
Movie Theater Staff
- Employer: CMX Cinemas Fallschase LUX 14
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
They’re hiring box office, concessions, ushers, and bartenders. Perks include free movie passes, meal discounts, flexible hours, and 401(k) with match, plus a fun, guest-focused environment.
If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in that application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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