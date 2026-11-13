Tallahassee’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from public interest work to state government and insurance. Here are several solid roles if you want to build or grow a law career here.

Employer: Allstate

Allstate Location: Remote , based in Florida (Tallahassee area eligible)

, based in Salary: $56,000 – $92,000/year + possible $1,000 licensing sign-on bonus

+ possible Type: Full-time, permanent work-from-home

This role handles moderate represented bodily injury auto claims with attorneys involved, all done remotely from your home office. Great fit if you have 3+ years of FL BI claims, a Florida 6-20 All Lines Adjuster License, and want strong training, day-one benefits, and company-provided tech with a monthly internet stipend.

Employer: Legal Services of North Florida

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Salary: From $73,000/year (up to $91,800+ with 10+ yrs; $111,300+ with 20+ yrs)

(up to with 10+ yrs; with 20+ yrs) Type: Full-time

Serve low-income clients in civil matters, from advice to full litigation, while doing impact work across 16 North Florida counties. Standout perks include 100% employer-paid health insurance for you and dependent children, a 6% 401(k) contribution with no match required, generous PTO, and remote work options after six months.

Employer: State of Florida – Office of the Attorney General

Location: Tallahassee, FL (32399)

Salary: $105,238.90/year

Type: Full-time, SES

Join the Antitrust Enforcement Unit working on high-profile, complex cases involving antitrust, False Claims, securities, civil RICO, and consumer protection, often in coordination with DOJ, FTC, and other states. You’ll need Florida Bar admission and 2+ years’ legal experience, and you’ll get the State of Florida benefits package with leave, insurance options, retirement, and tuition waivers.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.