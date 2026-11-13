Tallahassee has steady demand for people who like working with their hands and keeping spaces clean and safe. If you enjoy being active and seeing the results of your work right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Proctor Acura

Proctor Acura Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle building and grounds upkeep for a well-known local auto group. Comes with solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and training while you use your maintenance skills and stay active on the job.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you like working on your own and take pride in a spotless car. You’ll travel to clients, use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior cleaning while delivering friendly, professional service.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.28 per hour (based on experience)

Hospital housekeeping role where you help keep patient rooms and common areas clean and safe. Offers comprehensive health benefits, PTO, and a company-matching 401(k), plus a structured orientation so you can learn the job step by step.

Employer: Water Works Exterior Cleaning LLC

Water Works Exterior Cleaning LLC Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00 per hour

Hands-on outdoor work cleaning homes and buildings, with training provided if you’re new to pressure washing. Includes 401(k) with match, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, and a retirement plan, plus a flexible schedule for long-term growth with the company.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.