📋 Tallahassee Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Tallahassee has some solid admin roles right now, from campus life at FSU to busy local offices and clinics. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Florida State University

Florida State University Location: Tallahassee, FL (College of Medicine)

(College of Medicine) Type: Full-time, USPS staff role

Salary: Not listed (FSU Total Rewards package available)

Support faculty, students, and programs that shape the future of healthcare. You’ll handle purchasing, travel, reimbursements, events, websites, and general department operations in a busy academic setting.

Nice if you: have 4+ years of admin experience (or equivalent education/experience) and a Florida or Georgia driver’s license, and don’t mind the occasional evening or weekend event.

Employer: Not listed (professional office setting)

Not listed (professional office setting) Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00–$24.00 per hour , salary based on experience

, salary based on experience Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, parking and cell phone coverage

Office hub role supporting firm leadership: manage calendars, travel, calls, vendors, supplies, tech subscriptions, and team events. You’ll also help with onboarding new hires and keeping the office welcoming for clients and guests.

Good fit if you: have 1–3 years in admin/EA/office management, are great with details and deadlines, and are comfortable with Microsoft and Google tools.

Employer: Good Smiles

Location: Tallahassee, FL 32308

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount

Front-desk role in a general dentistry office: greet patients, answer phones, manage appointments, verify insurance, and work in Dentrix to keep records accurate and up to date.

Must have: 1 year of general dentistry experience and be able to commute to the 32308 area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.