🛒 Tallahassee Retail Jobs With Multiple In‑Person Openings

Tallahassee’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big chains to local spots. If you like helping customers face‑to‑face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Early morning role at a major off‑price retailer, perfect if you like staying active and having your days free. You’ll stock shelves, keep the store clean, help at the register, and make sure shoppers have a friendly experience.

Employer: The Vanity Affair, LLC

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Mix of salon front‑desk and retail work in a beauty setting. You’ll keep the shop tidy, update displays, ring up sales, handle bookings and emails, and help clients find the right products.

Employer: Goldflower FL

Location: Tallahassee, FL 32311

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, employee discount, growth opportunities

Lead‑level role in a cannabis dispensary for someone with budtender experience and open night/weekend availability. You’ll help open and close the store, handle cash, manage inventory, and guide patients to the right products while keeping everything compliant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.