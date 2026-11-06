🔧 Tallahassee Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple HVAC Openings

Tallahassee is busy with HVAC and property maintenance work right now. If you’ve got tools, certifications, and good people skills, there are solid options here.

Employer: Brooks Building Solutions

Brooks Building Solutions Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + benefits (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay + benefits (exact amount not listed) Deadline: 22 November 2026

Work on commercial HVAC systems—troubleshooting, repairs, and installs for a well-known regional company. This role comes with union membership, strong training support, and chances to grow your skills on larger, more complex systems.

Employer: MAA

Location: Tallahassee, FL (Southwood community)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes performance-based incentives and bonuses)

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily community—overseeing repairs, unit turns, and property appearance. This role is ideal if you have HVAC experience, EPA license, and some supervisory background, plus it comes with apartment discount, medical, 401(k), and promotion opportunities.

Employer: Key Heating and Cooling

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28–$32/hour + spiffs, bonuses, commission (potential $100,000+/year)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM + rotating on-call

Hands-on residential and light commercial HVAC work with strong earning potential if you like both service and sales. You get a take-home vehicle, gas card, phone, iPad, paid vacation, holidays, and health benefits, working for a long-standing local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.