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🐶 Playful Tallahassee Dogs Ready to Join Your Family
Looking to add a furry friend to your home in Tallahassee? These sweet dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services for someone just like you.
STEWART
- Breed: Pointer / American Bulldog mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Stewart is a young pup with a striking gray-and-white coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.
👉 Meet STEWART and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRACKER JACK
- Breed: Labrador Retriever
- Age: Adult (male)
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Cracker Jack is a classic black Lab, an adult boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun, walks, and plenty of love. If you want a loyal companion to share your days, he could be your match.
👉 Meet CRACKER JACK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SAMMY
- Breed: Pointer / American Bulldog mix
- Age: Baby (male)
- Color: Brindle with White
- Adoption Fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Sammy is a brindle-and-white baby boy who’s ready to grow up with his new family. He’ll need guidance, training, and lots of play to help him become a well-mannered adult dog.
👉 Meet SAMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.