🐶 Playful Tallahassee Dogs Ready to Join Your Family

Looking to add a furry friend to your home in Tallahassee? These sweet dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services for someone just like you.

Breed: Pointer / American Bulldog mix

Pointer / American Bulldog mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Stewart is a young pup with a striking gray-and-white coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet STEWART and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Cracker Jack is a classic black Lab, an adult boy who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still ready for fun, walks, and plenty of love. If you want a loyal companion to share your days, he could be your match.

👉 Meet CRACKER JACK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / American Bulldog mix

Pointer / American Bulldog mix Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Brindle with White

Brindle with White Adoption Fee: $30

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Sammy is a brindle-and-white baby boy who’s ready to grow up with his new family. He’ll need guidance, training, and lots of play to help him become a well-mannered adult dog.

👉 Meet SAMMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tallahassee, FL, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.