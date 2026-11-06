🐱 Playful Tallahassee Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption

Tallahassee has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Dex is a handsome gray tabby young cat with a sleek short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to settle in and grow with your family. At just $20, he’s an affordable new best friend.

👉 Meet DEX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Quail is a tiny brown tabby boy with classic kitten charm. As a baby, he’s ready to learn your routines, play with toys, and grow up right by your side.

👉 Meet QUAIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Sparrow is another adorable brown tabby baby boy. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens so they can grow up together, Sparrow could be a great match with another young cat.

👉 Meet SPARROW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services

Phone: (850) 891-2950

Fawn is a sweet brown tabby baby girl with a soft short coat. She’s the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and settle into a loving home.

👉 Meet FAWN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to Tallahassee Animal Services at (850) 891-2950 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.