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🐱 Playful Tallahassee Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Tallahassee has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these adoptable kitties would love to meet you.
DEX
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Dex is a handsome gray tabby young cat with a sleek short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to settle in and grow with your family. At just $20, he’s an affordable new best friend.
👉 Meet DEX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
QUAIL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Quail is a tiny brown tabby boy with classic kitten charm. As a baby, he’s ready to learn your routines, play with toys, and grow up right by your side.
👉 Meet QUAIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPARROW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Sparrow is another adorable brown tabby baby boy. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens so they can grow up together, Sparrow could be a great match with another young cat.
👉 Meet SPARROW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FAWN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $20
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Fawn is a sweet brown tabby baby girl with a soft short coat. She’s the perfect age to bond closely with her new people and settle into a loving home.
👉 Meet FAWN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to Tallahassee Animal Services at (850) 891-2950 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.