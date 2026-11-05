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Tallahassee
🚌 Tallahassee Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options
7 days ago
Tallahassee has some strong driving and transportation roles right now, from high-earning OTR work to steady local routes with benefits.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van ($275K–$325K)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (OTR across U.S. & Canada)
- Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators), $5,000/week minimum when working
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
This is touring show freight — you haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway, concerts, and live events. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, permits, and insurance; passport required.
Medical Courier – Set Route & Benefits
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Salary: From $18.00/hour + possible 10–15% shift differential and annual bonus eligibility
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 1:30 PM–8:00 PM, Sat 9:00 AM–5:00 PM)
You’ll pick up and deliver medical specimens on a set route using a company vehicle, helping labs and patients get results on time. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and growth paths inside a major healthcare company.
$22.50/hr Delivery Driver Associate (Amazon Packages)
- Employer: Premier Logistics Services, LLC
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (on the road)
- Salary: $22.50 per hour
- Type: Full-time (also lists part-time/temporary options; 10-hour day shifts, weekends required, no overnights)
Deliver Amazon packages on local routes with a company that focuses on safety and team support. Includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, and referral program; must be 21+, have a clean driving record, and be able to lift up to 50–70 lbs.
Tire Service Technician – Will Train
- Employer: Boulevard Tire Center
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Salary: Not listed ("excellent earning potential")
- Type: Full-time
Great fit if you want to get into the automotive/transport world without a lot of experience. They’ll train you in tire changes and repairs, and offer paid vacation, 401(k), and advancement if you have a valid Florida driver’s license and solid customer service.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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