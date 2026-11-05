🚌 Tallahassee Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Pay Options

Tallahassee has some strong driving and transportation roles right now, from high-earning OTR work to steady local routes with benefits.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Tallahassee, FL (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators), $5,000/week minimum when working

(team owner operators), when working Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

This is touring show freight — you haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway, concerts, and live events. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, permits, and insurance; passport required.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Tallahassee, FL

Salary: From $18.00/hour + possible 10–15% shift differential and annual bonus eligibility

+ possible and annual bonus eligibility Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 1:30 PM–8:00 PM, Sat 9:00 AM–5:00 PM)

You’ll pick up and deliver medical specimens on a set route using a company vehicle, helping labs and patients get results on time. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and growth paths inside a major healthcare company.

Employer: Premier Logistics Services, LLC

Location: Tallahassee, FL (on the road)

Salary: $22.50 per hour

Type: Full-time (also lists part-time/temporary options; 10-hour day shifts, weekends required, no overnights)

Deliver Amazon packages on local routes with a company that focuses on safety and team support. Includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, paid training, and referral program; must be 21+, have a clean driving record, and be able to lift up to 50–70 lbs.

Employer: Boulevard Tire Center

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Salary: Not listed ("excellent earning potential")

Not listed ("excellent earning potential") Type: Full-time

Great fit if you want to get into the automotive/transport world without a lot of experience. They’ll train you in tire changes and repairs, and offer paid vacation, 401(k), and advancement if you have a valid Florida driver’s license and solid customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.