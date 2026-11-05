⚖️ Tallahassee Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Tallahassee’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with strong roles in risk, regulation, and healthcare compliance. If you’ve got experience in law, audits, or governance, these are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $197,800 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application deadline: 11/10/2026

Lead Deloitte’s U.S. Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) program work, from due diligence and risk assessments to dashboards and executive reporting. This is a senior role where you’ll guide strategy, manage a high-performing team, and partner with business, legal, tech, and procurement to tighten governance and automate workflows.

Employer: Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC)

Location: Tallahassee, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a senior attorney for a statewide association representing Florida’s elected Clerks and Comptrollers. You’ll analyze legislation and regulations, draft bills and amendments, advise on compliance and risk, and work closely with lawmakers and state agencies—ideal if you’re a Florida Bar member who enjoys public-sector policy and advocacy.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Tallahassee, FL (US)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $46,988 – $112,200 + bonus/short-term incentive eligible

+ bonus/short-term incentive eligible Application window expected to close: 11/09/2026

Focus on Medicaid provider compliance and audits while leading projects that improve data integrity, workflows, and regulatory relationships. Great fit if you have 3+ years in audit/compliance or healthcare operations, strong Excel skills, and want a role that blends analytics, project leadership, and risk mitigation.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.