🍽️ Tallahassee Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $15–$25/hr

Tallahassee’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and senior communities are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Be the face of this popular spot—take orders, run food, and help create “raving fan” guests. Comes with training, medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille

Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Keep the kitchen running by handling dishes, pots, and cleaning to health standards. Good fit if you like staying busy and want benefits, training, and a path to move up.

Employer: Ted’s Montana Grill

Ted’s Montana Grill Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour (based on experience)

Cook in a scratch kitchen with no microwaves and an on-site butcher shop. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong promotion paths.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Driftwood Hospitality Management Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hotel kitchen role handling broiler/sauté, prep lists, and food quality. Includes room and F&B discounts and a chance to learn full-service hotel operations.

Employer: Apalachee Center, Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Cook large-batch, nutritious meals (including special diets) for a behavioral health center. Mission-driven role with steady hours, healthcare setting experience, and impact on clients’ daily lives.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same position.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the culinary team in a senior living community—menu planning, supervision, budgeting, and Gold Leaf Dining standards. Daytime-focused hours (no late nights) plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: Westminster Communities of Florida

Westminster Communities of Florida Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Not stated (likely full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily dining room operations in a senior community—lead servers, manage service flow, train staff, and handle guest feedback. Includes health and dental insurance, PTO, onsite fitness, and career advancement.

Employer: Sushi Sake

Sushi Sake Location: Tallahassee, FL 32301

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour

Fine-dining style sushi role making nigiri, sashimi, and rolls with strong knife skills and presentation. Great if you already have sushi chef experience and want a fast-paced, creative kitchen.

Employer: Sushi Sake

Sushi Sake Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour

New location hiring sushi chefs; experience is preferred but not required. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to grow your sushi skills.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts (Home2 Suites Tallahassee)

TPG Hotels and Resorts (Home2 Suites Tallahassee) Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time (part-time benefits also available)

Salary: Not listed

Keep guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming—lots of movement and hands-on work. Full-time benefits may include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and big hotel discounts.

Employer: SmartStyle Salons / Yellowhammer Salon Group

SmartStyle Salons / Yellowhammer Salon Group Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based (up to 60% on services + bonuses)

Lead and work behind the chair in a busy Walmart-based salon with built-in walk-in traffic. Comes with high commission potential, bonuses, PTO, health & dental, education, and advancement.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location—hire, train, and lead the team while hitting financial and guest experience goals. Includes paid leadership training, free meals, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong growth path to General Manager.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.