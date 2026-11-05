undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Tallahassee Food & Hospitality: Multiple Roles From $15–$25/hr
Tallahassee’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, hotels, and senior communities are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there’s a good mix of entry-level and leadership roles open.
Server – Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Be the face of this popular spot—take orders, run food, and help create “raving fan” guests. Comes with training, medical benefits (if eligible), paid vacation, dining discounts, and growth opportunities.
Dishwasher – Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Employer: Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grille
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Keep the kitchen running by handling dishes, pots, and cleaning to health standards. Good fit if you like staying busy and want benefits, training, and a path to move up.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Ted’s Montana Grill
- Employer: Ted’s Montana Grill
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16–$18/hour (based on experience)
Cook in a scratch kitchen with no microwaves and an on-site butcher shop. Offers competitive wages, flexible schedules, medical benefits, 401(k) with match, and strong promotion paths.
Line Cook (Hotel) – Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on hotel kitchen role handling broiler/sauté, prep lists, and food quality. Includes room and F&B discounts and a chance to learn full-service hotel operations.
Cook – Apalachee Center (Leon County)
- Employer: Apalachee Center, Inc.
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Cook large-batch, nutritious meals (including special diets) for a behavioral health center. Mission-driven role with steady hours, healthcare setting experience, and impact on clients’ daily lives.
Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same position.
Chef – Legend Senior Living®
- Employer: Legend Senior Living®
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the culinary team in a senior living community—menu planning, supervision, budgeting, and Gold Leaf Dining standards. Daytime-focused hours (no late nights) plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and bonus opportunities.
Dining Services Supervisor – Westminster Communities of Florida
- Employer: Westminster Communities of Florida
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Not stated (likely full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee daily dining room operations in a senior community—lead servers, manage service flow, train staff, and handle guest feedback. Includes health and dental insurance, PTO, onsite fitness, and career advancement.
Sushi Chef – Sushi Sake (Experienced)
- Employer: Sushi Sake
- Location: Tallahassee, FL 32301
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hour
Fine-dining style sushi role making nigiri, sashimi, and rolls with strong knife skills and presentation. Great if you already have sushi chef experience and want a fast-paced, creative kitchen.
Sushi Chef – Sushi Sake (Entry to Mid-Level)
- Employer: Sushi Sake
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time / Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hour
New location hiring sushi chefs; experience is preferred but not required. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to grow your sushi skills.
Housekeeper / Room Attendant – Home2 Suites (TPG Hotels & Resorts)
- Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts (Home2 Suites Tallahassee)
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time (part-time benefits also available)
- Salary: Not listed
Keep guest rooms and public areas clean and welcoming—lots of movement and hands-on work. Full-time benefits may include health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and big hotel discounts.
Assistant Salon Leader – SmartStyle (in Walmart)
- Employer: SmartStyle Salons / Yellowhammer Salon Group
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commission-based (up to 60% on services + bonuses)
Lead and work behind the chair in a busy Walmart-based salon with built-in walk-in traffic. Comes with high commission potential, bonuses, PTO, health & dental, education, and advancement.
Store Manager – Panda Express
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)
Run a single Panda Express location—hire, train, and lead the team while hitting financial and guest experience goals. Includes paid leadership training, free meals, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and strong growth path to General Manager.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.