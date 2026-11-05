🎓 Tallahassee Education Jobs with Multiple Remote & Local Roles

Tallahassee has some solid education openings right now, from flexible tutoring hours to high-impact national curriculum and research roles. If you’re an educator who loves data, AI, or one-on-one support, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , listed for Tallahassee, FL

, listed for Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000/year (plus annual incentive eligibility)

(plus annual incentive eligibility) Application deadline: Monday, Nov 9, 2026 (may be extended)

Work on K–12 ELA assessments used across the U.S., from multiple-choice to performance tasks. This role is great if you have classroom experience and want to move into large-scale assessment, using AI tools to help build and review test content while collaborating with educators and state clients.

Employer: Pearson

Pearson Location: Remote , listed for Tallahassee, FL (option to be based in San Antonio, TX or Bloomington, MN)

, listed for (option to be based in San Antonio, TX or Bloomington, MN) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000–$115,000/year (plus annual incentive eligibility)

(plus annual incentive eligibility) Application deadline: Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026 (may be extended)

Senior-level role leading research for clinical and educational assessments in areas like speech-language, literacy, cognition, and early childhood. Ideal if you have a Ph.D. and clinical assessment experience and want to shape product design, guide research strategy, and explore AI and emerging tech in assessment.

Employer: One on One Learning

Location: On-site in Tallahassee, FL 32301

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Schedule: Tue–Thu, 9:30 AM–1:30 PM

Support K–12 students in Reading and Math using research-based strategies, with a steady daytime schedule that pairs well with other work or grad school. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of K–12 tutoring, and can tutor up through Algebra 2 and Geometry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.