🛒 Tallahassee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tallahassee has a nice mix of retail and call-center roles right now, from student-friendly part-time work to solid full-time careers with benefits.

Here are several customer service and retail jobs hiring in Tallahassee, FL this week:

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Governors Square, Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team creating holiday photos for families. Good fit if you want short-term work, flexible hours, and hands-on leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced mall setting.

Employer: Gainwell Technologies

Location: Tallahassee, FL (Hybrid – some in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29,100 – $41,600/year

Answer and resolve healthcare-related calls while working partly from home. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service, are bilingual, and want strong benefits, career development, and a stable schedule.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50 – $30.20/hour

Order and stock wellness products, build displays, and help shoppers with natural body care and supplements. Ideal if you have at least a year of retail experience and like a busy, physical job with store discounts and benefits.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1990 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp on flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, and room to move up quickly.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

Location: 1400 Village Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,577 – $77,762/year)

Lead store operations, coach a large team, and drive sales and merchandising. Good match if you have 2+ years of retail leadership and want strong benefits, bonuses, and clear growth paths.

Employer: American Campus Communities

Location: Stadium Centre, Tallahassee, FL

Type: Part-time (must be a current college student)

Salary: Not listed

Give tours, help with leasing, run events, and support residents in student housing. Great campus-adjacent job if you want flexible hours around classes and hands-on experience in property management and marketing.

Employer: ACE Cash Express (Populus Financial Group)

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly + bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Handle financial services like check cashing, bill pay, and card services while earning an up to $1,000 signing bonus and performance incentives. Best for experienced retail/sales pros who like working independently and building repeat customer relationships.

Employer: Residential Elevators Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000/year

Manage critical client accounts and service schedules by phone for a fast-growing home elevator company. This is a higher-responsibility, office-based role (not entry-level CSR) with solid pay and full benefits.

Employer: Southern Vitreoretinal Associates

Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-office only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Answer and route calls for a multi-location retina practice, schedule patients, and support front desk tasks. Monday–Friday, roughly 9:00am–6:00pm, with strong medical benefits, PTO, and retirement perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.