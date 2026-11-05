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🛒 Tallahassee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Tallahassee has a nice mix of retail and call-center roles right now, from student-friendly part-time work to solid full-time careers with benefits.
Here are several customer service and retail jobs hiring in Tallahassee, FL this week:
Seasonal Holiday Retail Assistant Manager – Governors Square
Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
Location: Governors Square, Tallahassee, FL
Type: Part-time, seasonal
Salary: Not listed
Help lead the Santa photo set and manage a seasonal team creating holiday photos for families. Good fit if you want short-term work, flexible hours, and hands-on leadership experience in a fun, fast-paced mall setting.
Bilingual Healthcare Customer Service Representative (Hybrid)
Employer: Gainwell Technologies
Location: Tallahassee, FL (Hybrid – some in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $29,100 – $41,600/year
Answer and resolve healthcare-related calls while working partly from home. Great if you have 2+ years of customer service, are bilingual, and want strong benefits, career development, and a stable schedule.
Whole Body Order Writer (Body Care, Makeup, Vitamins, Nutrition)
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Tallahassee, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $16.50 – $30.20/hour
Order and stock wellness products, build displays, and help shoppers with natural body care and supplements. Ideal if you have at least a year of retail experience and like a busy, physical job with store discounts and benefits.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Circle K
Location: 1990 Capital Cir NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work the register, help with food service, and keep the store looking sharp on flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, and room to move up quickly.
Assistant Store Manager – HomeGoods
Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)
Location: 1400 Village Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $22.70 – $31.20/hour (about $56,577 – $77,762/year)
Lead store operations, coach a large team, and drive sales and merchandising. Good match if you have 2+ years of retail leadership and want strong benefits, bonuses, and clear growth paths.
Community Assistant – Stadium Centre
Employer: American Campus Communities
Location: Stadium Centre, Tallahassee, FL
Type: Part-time (must be a current college student)
Salary: Not listed
Give tours, help with leasing, run events, and support residents in student housing. Great campus-adjacent job if you want flexible hours around classes and hands-on experience in property management and marketing.
Sales Associate
Employer: ACE Cash Express (Populus Financial Group)
Location: Tallahassee, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Hourly + bonuses (exact rate not listed)
Handle financial services like check cashing, bill pay, and card services while earning an up to $1,000 signing bonus and performance incentives. Best for experienced retail/sales pros who like working independently and building repeat customer relationships.
Account Representative
Employer: Residential Elevators Inc.
Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $40,000 – $50,000/year
Manage critical client accounts and service schedules by phone for a fast-growing home elevator company. This is a higher-responsibility, office-based role (not entry-level CSR) with solid pay and full benefits.
Medical Call Center Receptionist
Employer: Southern Vitreoretinal Associates
Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-office only)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Answer and route calls for a multi-location retina practice, schedule patients, and support front desk tasks. Monday–Friday, roughly 9:00am–6:00pm, with strong medical benefits, PTO, and retirement perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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