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🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tallahassee
Looking for a four-legged friend in Tallahassee? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services for someone to bring them home.
BENSON
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with black
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Benson is an adult Lab mix with a rich chocolate coat and black markings. If you’re looking for a classic Lab-type companion, he could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet BENSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STANLEY
- Breed: Pointer / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Stanley is a young, speckled pup with working-breed roots, so he may grow into an active, smart dog who enjoys training and play.
👉 Meet STANLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STEWART
- Breed: Pointer / American Bulldog mix (listed as American Pit Bull Terrier mix)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
- Phone: (850) 891-2950
Stewart is a sweet gray-and-white puppy mix who will likely grow into a sturdy, athletic dog. He’s ready for a family to guide him as he grows up.
👉 Meet STEWART and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Tallahassee area, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.