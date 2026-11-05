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Tallahassee

🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tallahassee

5 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Tallahassee? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tallahassee Animal Services for someone to bring them home.

BENSON

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anP43_1GnmArLw00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with black
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 891-2950

Benson is an adult Lab mix with a rich chocolate coat and black markings. If you’re looking for a classic Lab-type companion, he could be a great match for your home.
👉 Meet BENSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

STANLEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uJmG_1GnmArLw00
  • Breed: Pointer / Australian Cattle Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 891-2950

Stanley is a young, speckled pup with working-breed roots, so he may grow into an active, smart dog who enjoys training and play.
👉 Meet STANLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

STEWART

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxIlv_1GnmArLw00
  • Breed: Pointer / American Bulldog mix (listed as American Pit Bull Terrier mix)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white
  • Adoption fee: $30
  • Shelter: Tallahassee Animal Services
  • Phone: (850) 891-2950

Stewart is a sweet gray-and-white puppy mix who will likely grow into a sturdy, athletic dog. He’s ready for a family to guide him as he grows up.
👉 Meet STEWART and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Tallahassee area, consider visiting Tallahassee Animal Services or calling (850) 891-2950 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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