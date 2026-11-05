undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tallahassee
⚠️ Veterans Day changes to Tallahassee trash, transit & centers
3 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day changes to trash pickup, buses & city facilities
For the Veterans Day holiday (Wednesday, Nov. 11), the City of Tallahassee is adjusting several services for the week of Nov. 8–14.
Garbage, recycling, yard waste (red week, inside city limits)
- Mon customers: no change
- Tue customers: no change
- Wed customers: picked up Thu, Nov. 12
- Thu customers: picked up Fri, Nov. 13
- Fri customers: picked up Sat, Nov. 14 Set bins behind the curb the night before and bring them back in by the next day. Info: Talgov.com/YOU or 850-891-4968.
StarMetro (Nov. 11 only)
- Fixed routes on Sunday schedule, no night service
- Dial-A-Ride: 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Call center: 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.
- Veterans ride fixed routes free with ID on Nov. 11 Info: Talgov.com/StarMetro or 850-891-5200.
Animal Services
- Animal Service Center closed Wed, Nov. 11
- Normal hours resume Thu, Nov. 12: opens 10 a.m., walk-in kennel viewing 1–5 p.m.
- Info, adoptions, lost/found pets: Talgov.com/Animals or 850-891-2950
- Animal Control emergencies only on Nov. 11 via 850-606-5800.
City-run community centers
- Closed Wed, Nov. 11; normal hours resume Thu, Nov. 12. More: Talgov.com/Parks.
More Info: City Service Changes for Veterans Day Holiday | Ne...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.