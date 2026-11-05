⚠️ Veterans Day changes to Tallahassee trash, transit & centers

⚠️ Veterans Day changes to trash pickup, buses & city facilities For the Veterans Day holiday (Wednesday, Nov. 11), the City of Tallahassee is adjusting several services for the week of Nov. 8–14. Garbage, recycling, yard waste (red week, inside city limits) Mon customers: no change

no change Tue customers: no change

no change Wed customers: picked up Thu, Nov. 12

picked up Thu customers: picked up Fri, Nov. 13

picked up Fri customers: picked up Sat, Nov. 14 Set bins behind the curb the night before and bring them back in by the next day. Info: Talgov.com/YOU or 850-891-4968. StarMetro (Nov. 11 only) Fixed routes on Sunday schedule , no night service

, Dial-A-Ride: 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Call center: 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Veterans ride fixed routes free with ID on Nov. 11 Info: Talgov.com/StarMetro or 850-891-5200. Animal Services Animal Service Center closed Wed, Nov. 11

Normal hours resume Thu, Nov. 12 : opens 10 a.m. , walk-in kennel viewing 1–5 p.m.

: opens , walk-in kennel viewing Info, adoptions, lost/found pets: Talgov.com/Animals or 850-891-2950

or Animal Control emergencies only on Nov. 11 via 850-606-5800. City-run community centers Closed Wed, Nov. 11; normal hours resume Thu, Nov. 12. More: Talgov.com/Parks.

More Info: City Service Changes for Veterans Day Holiday | Ne...