🏥 Tallahassee healthcare hiring now with multiple roles open

Tallahassee’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and long‑term care are all adding staff. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, imaging, or allied health, there’s a solid mix of full‑time, PRN, and travel options.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Tallahassee, FL (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time , ~ 8 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Support the pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can stand on your feet, and want benefits even in a part‑time role.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Work with ICU and NICU teams on complex medication management and rounding. Ideal for a hospital‑experienced or residency‑trained pharmacist who wants a high‑impact, specialty role.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time, 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Evening ED pharmacist role focused on order verification, clinical consults, and supervising techs. Great if you’ve completed a PGY1 (PGY2 EM preferred) and like fast‑paced emergency work.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: PRN

Liaison role between rehab, case management, and referral sources. Best for RN/PT/OT/SLP with 2+ years acute rehab who enjoy patient assessments plus outreach and education.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: PRN

Perform cardiac ultrasounds (M‑mode, 2D, color Doppler) and assist with TEEs. Requires ARDMS or CCI cardiac registry and BLS; nice option if you want flexible hours in a busy heart center.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: PRN

Hands‑on hospital experience for nursing students, assisting with basic patient care under RN supervision. You must be enrolled in an accredited nursing program (2nd semester+ preferred) with BLS.

Employer: HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Lead RT for night shift, providing advanced respiratory care and day‑to‑day leadership. Requires RRT, 5+ years clinical experience, and BLS/ACLS/PALS/NRP (within set timeframes).

Employer: Aviata Health Group – Aviata at Tallahassee

Location: 3101 Ginger Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 3 pm – 11 pm

Supervise CNAs and oversee resident care in a skilled nursing/rehab setting. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and daily pay option.

Employer: Good Smiles

Location: Tallahassee, FL 32308

Type: Full-time, in‑person

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00/hour

Private general practice seeking a certified Dental Assistant with expanded functions. You’ll do chairside assisting, digital X‑rays, and Dentrix‑style charting, with 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts.

Employer: Westminster Oaks (Westminster Communities of Florida)

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time, 7 am – 3 pm

Provide ADL support, vitals, and skin care for long‑term care residents. Must be a Florida CNA with CPR, and you can walk in before 2 pm with a completed application.

Employer: Care Team Solutions

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr days

, , , Gross Weekly Pay: $1,704.52 (plus tax‑free stipends TBD)

Day‑shift CT travel role for techs with 2+ years CT experience. Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, wellness perks, and student loan reimbursement.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr shifts (Fri–Sun, 6 am–6 pm)

, , , Gross Weekly Pay: $1,729 (package based on 36 hrs; stipends TBD)

Weekend‑heavy CT assignment with a nurse‑founded agency. Good if you like stacking hours over three long shifts and want clear, travel‑style pay.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr day shifts

, , , Gross Weekly Pay: $1,545 (package based on 36 hrs; stipends TBD)

Day‑shift CT travel role with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.