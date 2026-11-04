🚌 Tallahassee Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Tallahassee has some solid driving and mechanic openings right now, from local parts delivery to longer shuttle routes and shop work on big machines.

Here are a few worth a look if you like being on the road or working with equipment.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and career growth. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Tallahassee, FL (rental facility)

Tallahassee, FL (rental facility) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs

Shop-based role working on heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tech. You’ll handle mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel repairs and help train junior techs. Offers competitive pay, full medical/dental/vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursements, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Highland Express Shuttle Service

Highland Express Shuttle Service Location: Based in Tallahassee, FL (must live in or within 10 miles)

Based in (must live in or within 10 miles) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Schedule: Main days Thu, Fri, Sun (8–10 hour routes starting ~9–9:45 AM), overflow Mon–Tue

Drive a company shuttle or SUV transporting military applicants between Tallahassee, Thomasville (GA), and Lake City (FL). Company provides the vehicle, fuel card, phone/tablet, and maintenance. Includes health, dental, vision (eligibility-based), 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, and possible bonuses.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving and mechanic roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.