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🚌 Tallahassee Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles
Tallahassee has some solid driving and mechanic openings right now, from local parts delivery to longer shuttle routes and shop work on big machines.
Here are a few worth a look if you like being on the road or working with equipment.
Delivery Specialist
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and career growth. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.
Heavy Equipment Shop Technician (Mechanic)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Tallahassee, FL (rental facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs
Shop-based role working on heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tech. You’ll handle mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and diesel repairs and help train junior techs. Offers competitive pay, full medical/dental/vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursements, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time.
Shuttle Driver
- Employer: Highland Express Shuttle Service
- Location: Based in Tallahassee, FL (must live in or within 10 miles)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Schedule: Main days Thu, Fri, Sun (8–10 hour routes starting ~9–9:45 AM), overflow Mon–Tue
Drive a company shuttle or SUV transporting military applicants between Tallahassee, Thomasville (GA), and Lake City (FL). Company provides the vehicle, fuel card, phone/tablet, and maintenance. Includes health, dental, vision (eligibility-based), 401(k) with up to 4% match, PTO, and possible bonuses.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving and mechanic roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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