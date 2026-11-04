💰 Tallahassee Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tallahassee has a nice mix of finance roles right now, from entry-level payables to senior consulting and revenue work. If you’re numbers-minded, there’s something here whether you’re early in your career or ready for a big next step.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Tallahassee, FL (open to anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $97,300 – $178,300 (higher ranges listed for NYC, DC, Boston, WA, SoCal, Bay Area)

Senior role in EY’s Finance Consulting group, focused on Record-to-Report and FP&A for Media & Entertainment clients. You’ll lead finance transformation projects, design processes, work with tools like SAP S/4HANA, SAC, Anaplan, Blackline, and coach junior staff. Great fit if you have 3+ years in finance transformation and want big-firm consulting experience with strong benefits.

Employer: Gray Media

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.00/hour

Hands-on accounts payable role supporting a group of TV stations from Gray’s Shared Services Accounting team. You’ll scan and key invoices, reconcile vendor statements, process payments, and back up other AP team members. Good match if you have prior AP experience, strong Excel skills, and want steady weekday hours plus a full benefits package.

Employer: MCCi

Location: Tallahassee, FL (hybrid after training)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Revenue-focused accounting role at a growing tech/automation company serving government and education clients. You’ll own revenue recognition under ASC 606, review every sales order, manage deferred revenue schedules, support audits, and push automation between ConnectWise and the ERP. Ideal if you have 3–6 years accounting, software/SaaS revenue experience, and a bachelor’s in accounting (CPA preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.