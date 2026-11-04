🛒 Tallahassee Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tallahassee has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from outdoor roles to office call centers. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1077

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3535 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing Cart Attendants bring in carts, keep them clean, and help make sure shoppers have a smooth in-and-out experience, rain or shine. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and access to Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Tallahassee, FL

Pay: Base pay range listed on posting (see link for details)

Base pay range listed on posting (see link for details) Type: Part-Time This is a fast-moving, outdoor role where you guide guests through the wash, keep the lot and vacuum stations in shape, and help grow memberships. No experience needed—there’s a 60-day training program, and it’s a good fit if you like physical work and a tight team.

Employer: Waste Pro of Florida

Location: Tallahassee, FL (office setting)

(office setting) Type: Full-Time This call center role handles about 100 inbound calls a day, helping residential and commercial customers with service issues, quotes, and account changes. It’s a good match if you’re bilingual, quick on the phone, and comfortable juggling multiple screens while keeping customers calm and happy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.