📋 Tallahassee Admin Jobs With Multiple Office Openings

Tallahassee has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare and construction to climate tech and kids’ dentistry. Most of these roles are in-person and hands-on, so they’re great if you like working with people, not just screens.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Location: Tallahassee, FL (Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays)

(Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays) Type: Full-time

Salary: $38,600 – $70,770/year

Support project managers on HVAC and construction projects from start to finish—handling documentation, purchasing, job costing, and invoicing. Good fit if you’re organized, like working with numbers and systems, and want strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Gulf Wind Counseling

Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (30–35 hrs/week)

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Front desk and admin support for a private counseling practice—checking in clients, scheduling, managing calendars, and basic insurance/bookkeeping. Great if you’re people-focused, calm, and want to support mental health care with a flexible schedule and health benefits.

Employer: Not listed (small construction company)

Not listed (small construction company) Location: Tallahassee, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time (~27 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Office and accounting support for a construction firm—filing, phones, vendor invoices, purchase orders, and job costing. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, like numbers, and want a smaller company where you can wear many hats.

Employer: Nak, Tiny Teeth of Tally

Location: Tallahassee, FL 32308 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~7:45am–4pm)

(Mon–Thu, ~7:45am–4pm) Pay: From $16.00/hour

Front desk role in a growing pediatric dental office—greeting families, phones, scheduling, insurance checks, and payments. Best for someone with dental office experience who enjoys kids and wants a 4-day work week with health insurance, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to similar roles in the same offices.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.