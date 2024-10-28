Opinion: Building on our successes as we head towards the future | Rocky Hanna

As we near election day, I want to share with you, the members of our amazing community, how we can continue our work together to make Leon County Schools a premier school district.

I’m both proud of our accomplishments and excited about what lies ahead. My vision for the future of Leon County Schools is simple: create a school system that leaves our students better prepared for life, with safe, inclusive schools equipped for success. I want to explain how we are going to get there.

Financial stability is a must. The goal is for LCS to be entirely debt-free by 2028, allowing us to push more resources into the classrooms. We’ve already made significant school investments while reducing our capital debt, and I plan to continue that track record. A debt-free school district means the next superintendent will be free to invest in the needs of students and staff without financial constraints. This is a privilege I was not afforded when I took office, and I look forward to leaving this legacy behind for future leaders of LCS.

Every child deserves a high-quality learning environment. I promised in 2016 that I wanted the schools on the southside to be indistinguishable from those on the northside. I wanted students at Rickards High School and Griffin Middle School to have the same quality facilities as those at Chiles High School and Swift Creek Middle School.

Since taking office, I’ve focused on upgrading our facilities, especially in underserved areas, and I’ll keep pushing forward. Equally important is continuing to enhance our exceptional student education services. By 2028, I want every student to have access to safe, modern, and inspiring spaces where they can learn and grow.

Our educators and staff are the beating heart of our district, and they deserve our respect and fair compensation. While we’ve made great strides in increasing salaries, it’s not enough. We will remain committed to ensuring that all staff, from teachers to bus drivers, are compensated to reflect their hard work and dedication. I want LCS to be known as a district where all employees feel valued, supported, and fairly compensated.

One of my main priorities is to continue reducing achievement gaps between our students while bringing us back to our pre-pandemic graduation rates, and we are well on our way as we see historic school grade improvements at several of our Title 1 schools.

To accomplish this, we need a well-rounded education approach that allows students to explore their potential interests. We will keep expanding arts, sports, and specialized programs so every student can pursue their passions and develop their skills. Furthermore, we’ll continue to invest in mental health services and bring on more school counselors, school psychologists, and paraprofessionals so that we may increase student resilience. Finally, we will continue to grow our offering of trades and technical education, ensuring that each student—regardless of their path—has the support they need to graduate and succeed.

I’m not going to make grand promises that can’t be kept. I can promise a practical plan that builds on our achievements and sets the foundation for future success. Together, we can make Leon County Schools a model of excellence for the entire state. So, I am asking you, Leon County's voters, to allow me to continue moving our district forward.

Rocky Hanna, who was first elected Leon County Superintendent of Schools in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, is seeking a third term in the position. ( Friday, Nov. 1, is the last day that columns written by candidates appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot will be published. Columns must be submitted in advance.)

