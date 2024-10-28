Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Opinion: Building on our successes as we head towards the future | Rocky Hanna

    By Rocky Hanna,

    2 days ago

    As we near election day, I want to share with you, the members of our amazing community, how we can continue our work together to make Leon County Schools a premier school district.

    I’m both proud of our accomplishments and excited about what lies ahead. My vision for the future of Leon County Schools is simple: create a school system that leaves our students better prepared for life, with safe, inclusive schools equipped for success. I want to explain how we are going to get there.

    Financial stability is a must. The goal is for LCS to be entirely debt-free by 2028, allowing us to push more resources into the classrooms. We’ve already made significant school investments while reducing our capital debt, and I plan to continue that track record. A debt-free school district means the next superintendent will be free to invest in the needs of students and staff without financial constraints. This is a privilege I was not afforded when I took office, and I look forward to leaving this legacy behind for future leaders of LCS.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klH3S_0wP7f9Zl00

    Every child deserves a high-quality learning environment. I promised in 2016 that I wanted the schools on the southside to be indistinguishable from those on the northside. I wanted students at Rickards High School and Griffin Middle School to have the same quality facilities as those at Chiles High School and Swift Creek Middle School.

    Since taking office, I’ve focused on upgrading our facilities, especially in underserved areas, and I’ll keep pushing forward. Equally important is continuing to enhance our exceptional student education services. By 2028, I want every student to have access to safe, modern, and inspiring spaces where they can learn and grow.

    Our educators and staff are the beating heart of our district, and they deserve our respect and fair compensation. While we’ve made great strides in increasing salaries, it’s not enough. We will remain committed to ensuring that all staff, from teachers to bus drivers, are compensated to reflect their hard work and dedication. I want LCS to be known as a district where all employees feel valued, supported, and fairly compensated.

    One of my main priorities is to continue reducing achievement gaps between our students while bringing us back to our pre-pandemic graduation rates, and we are well on our way as we see historic school grade improvements at several of our Title 1 schools.

    To accomplish this, we need a well-rounded education approach that allows students to explore their potential interests. We will keep expanding arts, sports, and specialized programs so every student can pursue their passions and develop their skills. Furthermore, we’ll continue to invest in mental health services and bring on more school counselors, school psychologists, and paraprofessionals so that we may increase student resilience.  Finally, we will continue to grow our offering of trades and technical education, ensuring that each student—regardless of their path—has the support they need to graduate and succeed.

    I’m not going to make grand promises that can’t be kept. I can promise a practical plan that builds on our achievements and sets the foundation for future success. Together, we can make Leon County Schools a model of excellence for the entire state. So, I am asking you, Leon County's voters, to allow me to continue moving our district forward.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJGPJ_0wP7f9Zl00

    Rocky Hanna, who was first elected Leon County Superintendent of Schools in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, is seeking a third term in the position. ( Friday, Nov. 1, is the last day that columns written by candidates appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot will be published. Columns must be submitted in advance.)

    JOIN THE CONVERSATION

    Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Opinion: Building on our successes as we head towards the future | Rocky Hanna

    Related Search

    Leon CountyRocky HannaSchool counselorsLeon County schoolsChiles high schoolRickards high school

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    5 Florida cities made this list of the best college towns in the US. Here are the places
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    What's the Social Security COLA for 2025? Why are some folks getting 2 checks in November?
    Tallahassee Democrat5 hours ago
    What time will the sun rise when we fall back? What to know about daylight saving time
    Tallahassee Democrat3 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Kerce named new Florida Supreme Court marshal
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Migrant children arriving in Denver alone, without families, shelter worker says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy