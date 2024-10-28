Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Tallahassee Democrat

    Tri-Eagle hosts 40th annual FAMU Homecoming BBQ for scholarships

    By Special to the Tallahassee Democrat,

    2 days ago

    It's all orange and green for the Rattlers this week as FAMU Homecoming 2024 lives The Experience, with the theme of "Remember the Times."

    Local beverage wholesaler Tri-Eagle Sales announces its 40th annual FAMU Homecoming BBQ, dedicated to supporting the Charlie Brown and Arthur Thompson FAMU Student Scholarships.

    Tri-Eagle Sales employee Charlie C. Brown and retired employee Arthur Thompson both graduated from Florida A&M University.

    FAMU celebrates with a week of events from the Coronation Ball held Oct. 27 to the FAMU Gospel Choir Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. GloRilla (her new "Glorious" debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Albums this week) headlines the Homecoming Concert on Oct. 31 at the Lawson Center.

    The Homecoming Parade is at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with the game against Texas Southern at 4 p.m. For the complete schedule, visit homecomingatfamu.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lI590_0wP7bPVk00

    This is the 40th year celebrating the annual BBQ, and Charlie C. Brown and Arthur Thompson will stand behind the grill once again to help support FAMU student scholarships.

    “We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th year hosting this iconic event in support of FAMU student scholarships. I am truly honored to be back behind the grill, contributing to this important cause,” says Charlie C. Brown, Sales Team Leader for Tri-Eagle Sales.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oESys_0wP7bPVk00

    “As I prepare to retire from Tri-Eagle Sales this year, it is a bittersweet moment. The impact of these scholarships is truly heartfelt, and I am grateful to be a part of such a meaningful tradition. Here’s to another successful year of supporting our students and paving the way for their bright futures.”

    Guests are invited to savor Charlie Brown’s Famous Smokin’ BBQ, featuring a tantalizing combo of chicken, ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and bread — all for just $20! Visit eventbrite.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVzDZ_0wP7bPVk00

    If you go

    Don't miss the chance to indulge in this flavorful feast at the following locations and times:

    Thursday, Oct. 31 : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hearth & Soul, 1410 Market Street D1,

    Friday, Nov. 1 : 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Tri-Eagle Sales, 545 River Birch Road, Midway

    Saturday, Nov. 2 : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FAMU Homecoming on campus off Wahnish Way

    Support FAMU students by attending this delicious event! Save the dates and be a part of this long-standing tradition. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. Visit eventbrite.com.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEfMN_0wP7bPVk00

    FAMU Homecoming highlights

    FAMU celebrates its 2024 Homecoming with a week of events from Oct. 27-Nov. 3

    Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.: Housing Step Show, Will Packer Amphitheater

    Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9 p.m.: Pep rally, Will Packer Amphitheater

    Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.: Comedy show featuring Desi Banks, Lawson Center. Also featuring Tyler Chronicles + Detroit Reid + Lance Woods

    Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.: Homecoming concert at Lawson Center with headliner GloRilla (her new "Glorious" debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Albums this week). Also featuring Veeze + Anycia.

    Friday, Nov. 1: Homecoming convocation with Terri Hines at 10 a.m.; Step Show featuring Ben DaDonnn, 7 p.m.

    Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.: Homecoming Parade is at 8 a.m. Saturday, campus-wide route with viewing stage in front of Lee Hall. Game against Texas Southern at 4 p.m.

    Sunday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.: FAMU Gospel Choir Homecoming Concert

    For the complete schedule, visit homecomingatfamu.com.

    This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tri-Eagle hosts 40th annual FAMU Homecoming BBQ for scholarships

    Related Search

    Bbq eventsFlorida A&M UniversityScholarship fundraisingTexas SouthernTerri HinesArthur Thompson

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    5 Florida cities made this list of the best college towns in the US. Here are the places
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    Restaurant Chain Abruptly Shuts Dozens Of Locations As Bankruptcy Looms
    iheart.com2 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Kerce named new Florida Supreme Court marshal
    Tallahassee Democrat1 day ago
    Gov. Beshear signs executive order establishing Governor’s Council of Second Chance Employers
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The first-ever second gentleman comes to Savannah
    The Current GA4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy