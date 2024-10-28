Tri-Eagle hosts 40th annual FAMU Homecoming BBQ for scholarships

It's all orange and green for the Rattlers this week as FAMU Homecoming 2024 lives The Experience, with the theme of "Remember the Times."

Local beverage wholesaler Tri-Eagle Sales announces its 40th annual FAMU Homecoming BBQ, dedicated to supporting the Charlie Brown and Arthur Thompson FAMU Student Scholarships.

Tri-Eagle Sales employee Charlie C. Brown and retired employee Arthur Thompson both graduated from Florida A&M University.

FAMU celebrates with a week of events from the Coronation Ball held Oct. 27 to the FAMU Gospel Choir Homecoming Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. GloRilla (her new "Glorious" debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Albums this week) headlines the Homecoming Concert on Oct. 31 at the Lawson Center.

The Homecoming Parade is at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, with the game against Texas Southern at 4 p.m. For the complete schedule, visit homecomingatfamu.com.

This is the 40th year celebrating the annual BBQ, and Charlie C. Brown and Arthur Thompson will stand behind the grill once again to help support FAMU student scholarships.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th year hosting this iconic event in support of FAMU student scholarships. I am truly honored to be back behind the grill, contributing to this important cause,” says Charlie C. Brown, Sales Team Leader for Tri-Eagle Sales.

“As I prepare to retire from Tri-Eagle Sales this year, it is a bittersweet moment. The impact of these scholarships is truly heartfelt, and I am grateful to be a part of such a meaningful tradition. Here’s to another successful year of supporting our students and paving the way for their bright futures.”

Guests are invited to savor Charlie Brown’s Famous Smokin’ BBQ, featuring a tantalizing combo of chicken, ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and bread — all for just $20! Visit eventbrite.com.

If you go

Don't miss the chance to indulge in this flavorful feast at the following locations and times:

Thursday, Oct. 31 : 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Hearth & Soul, 1410 Market Street D1,

Friday, Nov. 1 : 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Tri-Eagle Sales, 545 River Birch Road, Midway

Saturday, Nov. 2 : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at FAMU Homecoming on campus off Wahnish Way

Support FAMU students by attending this delicious event! Save the dates and be a part of this long-standing tradition. Tickets can be purchased online or in person. Visit eventbrite.com.

FAMU Homecoming highlights

FAMU celebrates its 2024 Homecoming with a week of events from Oct. 27-Nov. 3

Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.: Housing Step Show, Will Packer Amphitheater

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9 p.m.: Pep rally, Will Packer Amphitheater

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m.: Comedy show featuring Desi Banks, Lawson Center. Also featuring Tyler Chronicles + Detroit Reid + Lance Woods

Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.: Homecoming concert at Lawson Center with headliner GloRilla (her new "Glorious" debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Albums this week). Also featuring Veeze + Anycia.

Friday, Nov. 1: Homecoming convocation with Terri Hines at 10 a.m.; Step Show featuring Ben DaDonnn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.: Homecoming Parade is at 8 a.m. Saturday, campus-wide route with viewing stage in front of Lee Hall. Game against Texas Southern at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.: FAMU Gospel Choir Homecoming Concert

For the complete schedule, visit homecomingatfamu.com.

