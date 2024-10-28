Bond Community Health Center is proud to announce the celebration of its 40th Anniversary, marking four decades of dedicated service to the Tallahassee community. The anniversary celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the historic Mission San Luis, 2100 W Tennessee St.

This milestone event will recognize the incredible journey of Bond Community Health Center from its humble beginnings in 1984 to its growth as a critical healthcare provider for underserved populations throughout the region.

The evening will feature reflections from community leaders, staff, and partners who have supported Bond’s mission to improve the health and well-being of all residents in the community.

Guests will enjoy a festive evening of celebration with an oyster bar, local cuisine, and live music. In addition, Florida State Representative Gallop Franklin will be recognized during the event for his efforts to expand access to quality healthcare in the region, an issue which has been the mission of Bond Community Health Center since its inception.

“Celebrating 40 years is a monumental achievement, and it’s a testament to the dedication of our staff, partners, and supporters who have made our vision of equitable healthcare a reality,” said Dr. Temple Robinson, CEO of Bond Community Health Center. “We are excited to gather with our community to honor this legacy and continue building a healthier tomorrow.”

If you go

What: Bond Community Health Center 40th Anniversary Celebration

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8

Where : Mission San Luis, 2100 W Tennessee St.

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities : To attend the event or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit bondchc.com or contact 850-576-4073.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Bond Community Health Center celebrates 40 years of service