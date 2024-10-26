Opinion: Gerald Ensley: Pastor’s fame goes beyond ’66 murders

(This column first published Oct. 23, 2011, in the Tallahassee Democrat.)

He lived in Tallahassee only five years in the 1960s, but the late Pastor C.A. Roberts left a considerable legacy.

He was a spell-binding orator and charismatic personality who developed a cult following. He was chaplain of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida State football team. He pushed the city's largest church, First Baptist, on the road to integration.

And, oh yes, he was an inveterate womanizer and a murder suspect.

Saturday was the 45th anniversary of the Sims murders. On the night of Oct. 22, 1966, Robert and Helen Sims and their 12-year-old daughter, Joy, were bound, shot and stabbed to death in their home on Muriel Court, off Gibbs Drive. Many in the city were attending the Mississippi State-FSU football game; the bodies were discovered by another Sims daughter, who came home after a baby-sitting job.

The Sims murders are the most infamous in Tallahassee history. They are often described as the moment Tallahassee lost its innocence as a sleepy Southern town and residents realized modern violence existed everywhere. For weeks, the city was gripped with fear, gun sales soared, and even Halloween trick-or-treating, nine days later, was canceled.

The Sims murders have never been solved — though Leon County Sheriff Larry Campbell and Henry Cabbage have suspects. Campbell was one of the lead investigators on the case in 1966 and has spent decades chasing resolution. Cabbage, a local historian, has worked on a book for years, compiling piles of interviews and official records.

Cabbage considers two then-high-school students who lived nearby, a boyfriend and girlfriend with a taste for the morbid, to be prime suspects. Campbell has interviewed them, and both are still alive. But Campbell will say nothing more than, "The boyfriend and girlfriend are very interesting people."

The problem in solving the case, which has been examined by hundreds of experts over the past 45 years, is there is no evidence. The murder weapons were never found. In 1966, there was no DNA analysis. As Campbell said: "I could go to a grand jury and get an indictment, but I could never (prove anything) in court."

But in 1966, the most popular suspect was Cecil Albert Roberts, then pastor of First Baptist Church, who was at the FSU football game as team chaplain. According to the rumor mill, he was having an affair with Helen Sims, the church secretary, who had resigned just days before. The rumor mill also claimed Roberts left the game for a while and returned with cuts and scratches.

But Campbell and investigators studied game film and found Roberts visible on the sidelines for all but a few scattered minutes — never missing long enough to drive across town and back. They found no cuts or scratches on him when they interviewed him.

Though his role remained legend, and investigators interviewed him several times, Roberts was ruled out as a suspect.

"There's no doubt in my mind that C.A. had nothing whatsoever to do with (the murders)," Campbell said. "He was just a victim of circumstances and his own foibles."

Those "foibles" were Roberts' numerous romantic conquests. Though Campbell and Cabbage feel certain Roberts never had an affair with Helen Sims — indeed, she probably resigned from the church because she was uncomfortable with Roberts' advances — he had affairs with many women. For weeks after the murders, Campbell said, "older women, co-eds, all kinds of women" contacted investigators to confess to affairs with Roberts, fearful they would be implicated in the case.

In fact, Roberts left Tallahassee in January 1967, allegedly because he had gotten an FSU student pregnant. His departure was punctuated by a resolution from the Florida Baptist Association — penned by the then-editor of this newspaper Malcolm Johnson, a member of the association — condemning Roberts' "life of gross immorality" and recommending that his ordination be revoked.

Roberts, his wife and four children moved to Texas, where he taught at Stephen Austin University. He then moved into private business as a consultant for churches. In 1978, Roberts, 47, died in a car crash in Texas.

If death ended his involvement in scandal, it did not erase his important role in the civil rights movement.

FSU communications professor Davis Houck is co-editor of "Rhetoric, Religion and the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1965." The book is a compilation of speeches by white pastors who advanced the cause of racial integration in their churches during that era.

Houck and his co-editor are preparing Volume 2 of the book — which will contain a speech Roberts gave in August 1964 in New Mexico to Southern Baptist clergy. The speech is a fascinating, candid description of his efforts to allow blacks to worship at Tallahassee's First Baptist Church.

Roberts described his hiring in April 1962 by First Baptist, which was then Tallahassee's largest church (4,500 members) and "the great symbol of segregation and racial prejudice in Tallahassee," said retired Florida A&M professor Charles U. Smith, who has written extensively on the local civil rights movement.

Roberts described his growing belief in racial integration, the resistance he met from his parishioners, his consideration of resigning, how a group of black FAMU professors persuaded him to stay to promote progress and the thawing of his church's resistance.

In 1963, when Roberts first broached the idea, the First Baptist congregation voted 900-20 against allowing Black people to attend services. A year later, shortly before Roberts made his speech in New Mexico, the congregation voted by only a narrow 640-626 to continue excluding Blacks.

"Something remarkable was going on to convince 600-plus people this is what the church should do," Houck said. "Do we put it all on C.A. Roberts? No, but he was clearly leading his congregation in that direction."

Indeed, two years later, in 1966, First Baptist accepted its first Black members. Today, about 300 of the church's 3,800 members are minorities — and Doug Dortch, pastor since 1994, gives much of the credit to Roberts.

Though Dortch never met Roberts, he "learned everything you need to know but were afraid to ask" from First Baptist parishioners who wanted him to be aware of Roberts' "checkered past." He hails Roberts as a dynamic speaker — "People have told me stories about sitting on the balcony steps to hear him because there was no room in the sanctuary," Dortch said — and praises his legacy in Tallahassee.

"We are now as integrated a Baptist church as you will find anywhere — and we count that as one of our strengths," Dortch said. "I'm thankful we are way beyond (racial segregation). And I attribute it to pastors such as C.A. Roberts. He was without question instrumental in this church being integrated."

